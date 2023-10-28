Get your home summer-ready: The cooling benefits of quality shutters

Prepare for the scorching summer ahead by protecting your home with shutters. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Summer in Australia can be nothing short of scorching. With the new El Nino climate driver approaching, we might be in for one of the hottest on record. The sun's relentless rays can transform your home into an oven, making indoor spaces feel like saunas. But fear not, for there is a solution that keeps you cool and adds a touch of elegance to your home's decor.



Titan Shutters, a leading Australian shutter and outdoor blind manufacturer, offers a range of quality shutters that provide you with the ultimate in cooling benefits. From effective insulation to energy reduction, UV control, and protection from rain and storms, Titan Shutters is your ticket to a comfortable and stylish summer.

Effective insulation

When the mercury soars, the last thing you want is for your home to feel like an oven. Titan Shutters are designed to combat the intense heat, offering effective insulation that keeps your indoor spaces pleasantly cool.



These shutters boast a sturdy construction and a tight-fitting design that creates a barrier, preventing the scorching heat from entering your home. With Titan Shutters, you can enjoy a comfortable temperature indoors without having to rely heavily on air conditioning. This translates to not only a comfortable living space but also significant savings on your energy bills.

Energy reduction

In the peak of summer, air conditioning can become a significant contributor to your energy consumption, leading to inflated electricity bills. But with Titan Shutters, you can reduce your energy usage and your carbon footprint.



The insulation provided by shutters helps maintain a consistent and comfortable indoor temperature, allowing you to dial down your air conditioning. By minimising your reliance on powered cooling methods, you'll not only see a substantial reduction in energy costs but also do your part for the environment by lowering your overall energy consumption.

UV control

The sun's heat and UV rays are two sides of the same coin - they can negatively impact your skin and the interior of your home. Both can result in burns, warping, and other kinds of damage to precious materials.



Installing high-quality external shutters, you don't need to worry about the harmful effects of heat or UV on your home and its occupants. By simply closing your shutters, you can reduce the amount of UV entering the home by up to 100%, allowing you to enjoy the interior without issue.

Protection from rain and storms

Summer isn't just about the heat and sun; it can also bring unpredictable downpours and unexpected storms. In the southern states especially, rain storms can bring days of wild temperature fluctuations, from Arctic coldness to steamy humidity. These temperature fluctuations can be managed effectively with outdoor shutters.



During those occasional summer showers, you can partially close the shutters to allow natural light while still keeping the rain out. This adaptability allows you to savour the beauty of Australia's rugged outdoors even when the weather isn't cooperating.



Shutters aren't just about keeping the heat out; they provide an extra layer of protection for your home. When inclement weather strikes, you can close our shutters to safeguard your windows from rain, hail, and wind-driven debris.



This added level of protection not only preserves your interior but also enhances your home's safety. Titan shutters are designed to withstand the elements, making them an excellent choice for those unpredictable Australian summers.



With their insulation properties, energy reduction, UV control, and protection from rain and storms, solutions from shutters are a versatile option for keeping your home comfortable and well-maintained year-round. Choosing Titan Shutters means investing in a cool, stylish, and environmentally friendly home for many summers to come.

