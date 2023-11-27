The Young Witness
Thursday, 30 November 2023
One man arrested, one man wanted after Friday night crime spree

Updated November 28 2023 - 10:40am, first published November 27 2023 - 1:06pm
Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a crime spree and police chase last week.

