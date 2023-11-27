100 years of CWA celebrated in Young

It was a momentous occasion on Saturday when the Young Country Women's Association celebrated 100 years since it formed in the town.
The huge milestone was celebrated at the Young Golf Club on Saturday with CWA members joined by Grenfell and Cowra members as well as the CWA state president Joy Beames, Fr Allan Crowe, Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.
The emcee for the event was former Young branch president Carol Xuereb who kept the group entertained throughout the day with stories of speakers as well as tales of years gone by within the CWA.
Mrs Thompson congratulated the Young branch on their success throughout the years and said she was honoured to have been invited to attend the celebration.
"Thank you so much for inviting me to be a part of this wonderful celebration," Mrs Thompson said. "100 years is a very big milestone and there have been several branches celebrate since last year, so having you (the Young branch) reach this milestone is very special.
"We've been around a long time and have done a lot of things in CWA, we are still as relevant now as what we were 101 years ago."
Mayor Roles also congratulated the group on their dedication to the community over the past 100 years.
"I'd just like to thank you all for the role that you play improving the conditions for all women, but especially for country women," Mayor Roles said.
"I think we can never underestimate the power of what I would call soft diplomacy, sometimes, more forthright, but showing in an era which is changing and you are all part of that change.
"As we move to more women being heard, taking a role in public life and in your advocacy that's what you're doing."
Steph Cooke also congratulated the group and thanked them for their continued service to the community and emphasised the importance of role of the CWA in Young.
Throughout the celebration women's fashion from 1923 through to 2023 was on display with an amazing fashion parade that created snapshots of each decade from the 1920s to 1940s, 1950s to 1970s and 1980s to today.
