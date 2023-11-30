The Young Witness
Are you ready for the National Cherry Festival?

December 1 2023 - 9:35am
The 2023 National Cherry Festival kicks off across Young today but if you're looking for a little down time or a break from the hustle and bustle you can always make the most of the amazing cherry season across the region.

