Are you ready for the National Cherry Festival?

The 2023 National Cherry Festival kicks off across Young today but if you're looking for a little down time or a break from the hustle and bustle you can always make the most of the amazing cherry season across the region.
The official opening will take place tonight as well as the fireworks display at Anderson Park where there will be plenty of rides, performances, food and more for everyone to make the most of.
Saturday the ever popular street parade will be held down Boorowa Street with floats from all across Young proudly on display for the crowds to see and cheer.
If you are looking for something a little less crowded there are a lot of orchards around Young and Wombat that are open across the weekend for pick-your-own cherries as well as an abundance of stone fruit like peaches, plums, apricots as well.
There are also a variety of other attractions across not only Young but the whole of the Hilltops so be sure to drop in to the Tourist Information Centre at the Railway Station to find out more.
