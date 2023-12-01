Maximum Delight for Carnival of Cups winner

The Donges IGA Pace over 2100m was race three on the program and had another favourite bringing home the win for Mat Rue with Mendoza Lass. It was a photo finish as they came across the line with only millimeters to centimeters between first and third. Rue managed to cross the line a half a nostril ahead of Michael Prest's Petes Big Jim driven by Taylah Osmond who again was only a nostril ahead of Line Me Up Bro for Nathan Turnbull.