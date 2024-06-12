Local employee a finalist in Riverina Trainee of the Year

A local who is studying and working with Murrumbidgee Local Health District has been nominated in a top award with the winner to be announced last night.
Rachel Dorman has been named as one of the finalists at the Riverina Regional Training Awards in the category of Trainee of the Year.
"I am honoured and very proud to be a finalist," Rachel said.
"This is a huge achievement to be recognised for my performance in my traineeship and to have the opportunity to promote Vocational Education Training (VET)."
Rachel is the Asset Management trainee for Murrumbidgee Local Health District and was nominated for the award through her study provider.
"I was nominated for this award by my study provider, Squad, and sat an interview in April before being selected as a finalist," she said.
"I am based in Young but work with the staff in our department across all MLHD sites.
"I began my traineeship in November of 2022 and completed my Certificate III in Business during 2022/2023.
"I study online whilst at work and learn skills that are transferrable into my role such as time management, participation and organisation of meetings, development of professional documents and spreadsheets as well as improving on communication and presentation skills.
"I was offered the opportunity to continue in my role and study a Certificate IV, which I am currently completing."
Rachel has said taking up her traineeship with MLHD has been a fantastic choice in her career.
"My traineeship has given me the opportunity to step into the workforce whilst studying and developing skills that I can use within the role," she said.
Rachel encourages anyone who is thinking about taking up a traineeship to do it.
"Traineeships are a great pathway to develop skills that are transferable into the workplace," she said.
"I urge and encourage school leavers and others looking for a way into their desired industry to consider traineeships.
"It's a great way to gain experience and the study is flexible, online, and there is constant support available for the student and employer.
"A traineeship could also be a pathway to a promotion within the organisation or further study through a provider or university."
Rachel wants to thank her study trainer Squad as well as her coworkers at MLHD.
At the awards ceremony on Thursday Rachel will be supported by her family, collegues and training partner.
"I am very grateful to have this support network with me for the evening," she said.
Congratulations to Rachel.
