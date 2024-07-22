Two men charged following recovery of copper wire

Police have charged two men in relation to the discovery of $20,000 worth of copper wire.
The two men faced court on Monday charged with larceny offences in Cootamundra.
"About 10.33am on Saturday July 20, 2024, police were contacted after a driver allegedly failed to pay for petrol at a service station in Murray Street, Cootamundra," police said.
"About 10.54am, officers were contacted after copper wire was allegedly taken from railway line near the Olympic Highway, Tanyinna, approximately 16km south of the Cootamundra township."
Police made inquiries and found a ute fitting a description given near railway lines.
"Following inquiries, about 3.45pm the same day, officers attached to the Hume Police District were patrolling and spotted a utility allegedly fitting the description parked near railway lines, near the service station on Yass Valley way, Yass," police said.
"Police approached the vehicle and arrested the two men inside."
According to police officers seized 30 rolls of copper wire with an estimated value of $20,000, tin snips and gloves.
"The two men, aged 35 and 36, were both charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception, larceny value more than or equal to $2,000, larceny value less than $15,000 and destroy/damage property in company more than $5,000.
"They were refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court today (Monday 22 July 2024)."
Police are asking the public for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au," police said.
"Information is treated in strict confidence."
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
