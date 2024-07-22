Locals urged to have their say on telecommunications

The Chair of the Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee is asking for locals to have their say in issues with telecommunications in rural areas.
Submissions to the Review Committee need to be submitted by 11.59pm on July 31 with the Honorable Alannah MacTiernan calling on residents to spread the word about the Review to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to have their say.
"This opportunity comes around only once every three years and we are in the final stretch before the Committee delivers its recommendations back to Government," Ms MacTiernan said.
"People in regional, rural and remote Australia are relying on telecommunications services more than ever before and reliable, high-speed connectivity supports public safety, day-to-day business, social inclusion and access to essential health and education services."
There are a number of ways that locals can submit their feedback or comments with a short 10 minute survey that can be done online at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/, online at https://infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say or by mail by posting to Regional Telecommunications Review, GPO Box 594, Canberra ACT 2601.
Ms MacTiernan said the Committee has been examining the experiences of people in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia and the suitability of their telecommunications services.
"Residents, businesses and community organisations can make a submission or complete the survey, with the Terms of Reference outlining key issues for the Committee to examine," Ms MacTiernan said.
"An issues paper has also been released to shape ideas."
Ms MacTiernan is urging the community to come forward and take part in the Review as their feedback is essential and will help the Committee to deliver its recommendations to the Government.
"Previous Reviews have led to policy, initiatives and programs such as the Mobile Black Spot Program and the National Audit of Mobile Coverage, all a direct result of community feedback," she said.
The Terms of Reference, set by the Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, outline the key focus areas in the Review, including:
Joining Ms MacTiernan on the committee is Ian Kelly, Kristy Sparro, former senator Fiona Nash and Dr Jess Rogers with the Committee expected to report to Minister Rowland by December 31, 2024.
"I would encourage every regional Australian to tell their friends, family and colleagues about this opportunity and to get their own views in ahead of the closing date," Ms MacTiernan said.
