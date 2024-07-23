Senate inquiry hold public hearing on 3G shutdown

The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee is holding a public hearing into the shutdown of the 3G mobile phone network.
As part of the hearing National Farmers Federation Deputy CEO Charlie Thomas addressed the hearing on Tuesday July 23, saying the network had been a steadfast lifeline for those in regional and rural areas.
"Since it's introduction in 2006, the 3G Network has been a steadfast lifeline for many consumers across the country, but arguably for none more so than those living in regional, rural and remote Australia," Mr Thomas said.
"The livelihoods of Australian farming families are intrinsically tied to accessible, reliable, affordable, resilient and quality connectivity."
According to Mr Thomas reliable mobile connectivity underpins modern agriculture and enables efficient management of farming as well as market access and daily business operations.
"For many with no bricks and mortar alternative down the road, it also provides essential access to health care, emergency services, education, social interaction and wellbeing outcomes," he said.
"Many in the bush still consider the 3G network an essential component of reliable connectivity, a component which triggers a sigh of relief when it pops up on their phone during an emergency or natural disaster. The final alternative to no signal at all."
Mr Thomas acknowledged the opportunity the shutdown presented to improve connectivity across the country, he said farmers and communities are 'understandably' apprehensive about what a world without the 3G network means for them.
"An anxiety made worse by anecdotal reports of degrading and changing mobile service in some areas and a general lack of confidence in existing complaint processes," he said.
"The communities are forces to trust providers with their ability to communicate, to conduct business and to access essential and emergency services."
Mr Thomas told the Inquiry that existing primary connectivity barriers it will be these communities that will predominantly suffer 'any adverse consequences' from the transition.
"The NFF has critical expectations of providers to ensure a seamless transition and protect the fundamental needs or regional, rural and remote communities," he said.
Mr Thomas said the expectations include that connectivity must be equivalent or improved from the current standard, providers must prioritise accountability and transparency through the transition, proactive, robust and considered efforts are made to inform consumers and avoid any adverse consequences, and post network shutdown issues are addressed quickly and effectively.
"To achieve that, we expect communication efforts and services beyond business as usual," he said.
"As it stands today, we are not satisfied that each of our requirements for this transition have been met, noting though that we still have a couple of months until this transition takes effect with the major regional networks.
"We remain closely engaged with the network operators to monitor their progress ad will continue to hold them to account for equivalent or improved coverage on behalf of our members."
According to Mr Thomas the primary concerns for the NFF surround the anecdotal reports that service is diminishing or shifting in the lead up to the shutdown, whether the shutdown will lead to poorer connectivity outcomes, unforeseen impacts on devices such as ag tech and handsets and customers ability to raise concerns and resolve issues quickly and efficiently.
The inquiry continues.
