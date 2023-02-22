What is SEO? And why is it important to business?

SEO means improving your site's content relevance and technical layout so that its pages can be detected and become more relevant towards search queries. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Nowadays, most people spend most of their time online, making businesses focus more on digital marketing strategies. And among the top digital marketing tactics, search engine optimisation (SEO) is widely utilised by businesses as it enables companies to understand and reach customers cost-effectively.



It boosts the quantity and quality of your site's traffic through organic search results.

Additionally, it allows visitors to find your brand more quickly and increases your odds of converting those visitors into clients. Generally, SEO boosts your site's overall visibility and searchability. That said, here's what you need to know about SEO and how it benefits your business.

What is SEO?

SEO means improving your site's content relevance and technical layout so that its pages can be detected and become more relevant towards search queries. The fundamental goal of SEO is to enhance your presence in search engine results and drive more website traffic, eventually gaining leads, sales, and revenue for your business.

Search engines assist people in acquiring what they're looking for online. When a user enters a particular keyword, the search engine understands, surveys it, and uses an advanced algorithm to determine the results to be presented in the search query. This gives companies a valuable chance to attract relevant traffic to their website.

Simply put, SEO enables you to optimise your website on search engine results pages (SERPs) to rank on the first page of the search engine results to help your website receive more traffic.

Benefits of SEO for your business

SEO offers numerous benefits to the growth and success of your business. Here are some of the top benefits:

Builds trust and credibility with your customers

Search engine rankings directly affect customer trust and brand credibility. When your site ranks higher on SERPs, people consider it high-quality and trustworthy, increasing your brand credibility. Otherwise, if your website doesn't appear well on SERPs, people may doubt your website's credibility.



People will believe and trust your brand when you offer helpful content that answers searchers' queries and pain points.

You can also have reviews for SEO where people can share their experiences with your brand. Reviews are influential in creating trust. Positive customer reviews can significantly increase confidence with current and future clients. Read this source for more information on how to optimise reviews for SEO.

Gives you a competitive edge

One of your business's most significant benefits from SEO is gaining a competitive advantage. When you rank higher, potential customers will notice you first and obtain your brand's message over your competitors. Additionally, good SEO strategies boost your site's performance, giving searchers a good perception of your brand. This way, they'll choose you over your competitors.

To achieve this, identify your competitors, evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, and create and manage your online reputation. Next, ensure you generate relevant content and your site loads fast and is mobile-friendly. Doing so enables you to surpass the competition in search engine results and grow your market.

Provides you with quantifiable results

SEO enables you to track your rankings and performance. Numerous SEO tools allow you to trace the effectiveness of a particular strategy you applied for your digital marketing. You can see the changes in conversions, bounce rates, website traffic, and rankings.

Moreover, you can see the keywords that drove more traffic and those that users used to land on your website. Also, you can find data on the most engaged pages and whether your target audience completed particular actions. You can then utilise this information to modify and boost your SEO strategies.

Expands your reach

With conventional marketing strategies, you can only reach customers that are in close proximity to your store. However, with SEO, you can reach a global audience who are interested in your products or services. Your website will be visible to anyone using keywords aligned with your site's content.



When more people discover your website, it becomes more influential. This increases your organic traffic and convinces customers to share your content with others who need similar services or products.

It boosts user engagement rates

Customer engagement is good for business. It increases client loyalty and trust, boosts customer experience, offers essential customer feedback and insight, and improves the brand experience.



Additionally, engaged clients have a stronger connection with your brand and will eventually develop loyalty. This will have a positive impact on your bottom line.

As discussed, SEO improves user engagement by ensuring your site is optimised.



When your website has valuable content that matches searchers' intentions, users will spend more time on your site, resulting in more conversions and increased return on investment (ROI). Clientele who interacts longer with a site has a higher chance to connect with the brand.

Conclusion

SEO has numerous advantages for your business. It helps you reach a broader audience than using conventional marketing methods. Additionally, it boosts your trust, credibility, and user engagement.

