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Thursday, 6.08.2026
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Bowls
Cricket
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Hilltops Business and Community Directory - Digital Edition
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Breaking news - Young Witness
News
Hilltops Community Hub celebrates 15 years
News
Historic school bell shines again
News
Why Cowboy Up just isnt enough any more
Why the third question, the ones after "are you okay" is what rural NSW needs most right now.
News
Hidden homelessness no longer hidden as housing crisis deepens in the Hilltops
The question we have to ask is: what are people supposed to do while they wait for a home?
News
Ranger of the Year honour for Shawn Brown
Hilltops Senior Ranger Shawn Brown has been recognised for animal welfare and community service.
News
Community Book Week Returns to Harden-Murrumburrah
Harden-Murrumburrah is about to turn the page on another wonderful chapter, with the Harden Community Book Week event returning.
News
Emergency Services
NSW to roll-out new model for mental health emergencies
A new statewide health-led response model will connect people with a dedicated team of mental health experts
News
Salvos call for urgent action as homelessness reaches record levels
This Homelessness Week The Salvation Army is calling on governments, communities for urgent act
News
Census help is available
If you need a little extra help completing your Census, assistance will be available in Boorowa.
Community
Dive into history of Tom Collins
Looking at the history of Thomas Joseph (Tom) Collins.
News
Murrumburrah student inspiredby life-changing exchange
Nicholas hopes his journey encourages other young people to embrace opportunity.
News
Who cares for our ageing community?
Part one asks who cares for older Hilltops residents—and where local families begin.
News
Free webinar helps farmers understand RIC loan
Get RIC Ready: Free webinar helps farmers understand if a RIC loan is right for their business.
News
What's On around the Hilltops
What's On around the Hilltops.
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Sport
Sport
Memorial shoot remembers pivotal club members
Boorowa Clay Target Club's July Memorial Shoot remembers two members who played a pivotal role.
Sport
Hatch, Gault and Pointer win monthly medals
Sport
Harden gears up for finals
The Harden Red Devils are ready for the first round of semi finals this weekend.
Sport
Cherrypickers ready for Cootamundra
Young Cherrypickers gear up to take on the Cootamundra Bulldogs.
Sport
From the paddock to the NRLW
Girls rugby league on the rise at Harden/Boorowa, with a pathway all the way to the top.
Sport
Ready to race: Forbes Cup returns this weekend
The Forbes Racetrack is set to host the annual Forbes Cup this Sunday, featuring the $50,000 Forbes Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup and an action-packed eight-race program
Brendan McCool
Regional
Events
Dean Z concerts smash festival ticket records
Dean Z’s premier concerts are the fastest‑selling shows in Parkes Elvis Festival history
News
Local wins $3 million with Keno
A local man is $3 million richer after winning Keno at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Politics and Government
Chaffey: Sign petition to reverse Inland Rail decision
Federal Member MP Jamie Chaffey held a community meeting regarding the decision to stop Inland Rail north of Parkes
News
Remembering Sam Neill and his connection to Parkes
The Dish star and renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill died on 13 July at 78
News
High prices fuel frustration
Parkes was the fourth most expensive town in the state to buy unleaded fuel on Tuesday
Parkes Elvis Festival
An Elvis Festival for the ages: Dean Z concert and headline acts revealed
Entertainment of epic proportions is in the planning for the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival and some new details have been revealed
News
Grazing returns with picnic theme in September
Tickets to the much-anticipated event are now on sale.
CENTRAL WEST ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY
AstroFest and daytime stars and planets
Register now for the 2026 AstroFest and enjoy the free activities at Parkes Radio Telescope
News
GWH work to start July with expected road reopening 2027
The NSW Government has announced Seymour Whyte will build new crossing over Mitchell's Causeway
Energy from Waste
Consultation remains priority as Parkes Energy Recovery EIS nears release
Parkes Energy Recovery plans to release Environmental Impact Statement on public exhibition in September
News
Frost and Fire set to light up Saturday night
Free buses are picking up from all over Forbes, and coming in from surrounding towns for the winter festival.
Sport
Champion diver returns to rekindle Parkes diving legacy
Richard Clement has returned to Parkes to rebuild town’s once-thriving diving club
Opinion
Hilltops Councillor Column
Much needed rain turns the Hilltops green
It was great to see some rain, not enough, but enough to turn the grass green.
Cr Michelle Gallo
Boorowa News
Locals share thoughts on Rail Trail
As reported in last week's paper, Hilltops Council is seeking community feedback in regards to the proposed Boorow to Galong Rail Trail, as a result, locals have begun talking about the pros and cons of the project.
Rebecca Hewson
Boorowa News
Letter to the editor
Peter Bruce - Boorowa
Community
News
Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange
Wrapped in kindness: Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange
News
Top dogs on display
Top dogs were on display at Harden-Murrumburrah in July.
News
From Broome to Bowral via Boorowa: Riding for MND research
Grandfather and grandson cycling duo Bob Montgomery, 82, and Tom Malcolm, 18, rolled into Boorowa on Friday as part of their "Miles for MND: One Last Ride".
Community
Funding opportunities for rural community halls
An overall pool of $100,000 is available through Rabobank’s Rural Community Hub Program
Rural
Rural
Farmers back call for veterinary telehealth
The Bogan Gate branch has had a win at the NSW Farmers Annual Conference regarding telehealth vet consultations
News
Jess Ryan determined to give agriculture a stronger voice
Harden farmer Jess Ryan elected to NSW Farmers Board at just 25 years old.
Police and Courts
Man faces 55 illegal hunting charges
Police the man entered 12 private properties over a six-month period