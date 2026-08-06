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Thursday, 6.08.2026

Breaking news - Young Witness

News

Hilltops Community Hub celebrates 15 years

Hilltops Community Hub celebrates 15 years
Hilltops Community Hub celebrates 15 years
News

Historic school bell shines again

Historic school bell shines again
Historic school bell shines again
News

Why Cowboy Up just isnt enough any more

Why the third question, the ones after "are you okay" is what rural NSW needs most right now.
Why Cowboy Up just isnt enough any more
Why Cowboy Up just isnt enough any more
News

Hidden homelessness no longer hidden as housing crisis deepens in the Hilltops

The question we have to ask is: what are people supposed to do while they wait for a home?
Hidden homelessness no longer hidden as housing crisis deepens in the Hilltops
Hidden homelessness no longer hidden as housing crisis deepens in the Hilltops
News

Ranger of the Year honour for Shawn Brown

Hilltops Senior Ranger Shawn Brown has been recognised for animal welfare and community service.
Ranger of the Year honour for Shawn Brown
Ranger of the Year honour for Shawn Brown
News

Community Book Week Returns to Harden-Murrumburrah

Harden-Murrumburrah is about to turn the page on another wonderful chapter, with the Harden Community Book Week event returning.
Community Book Week Returns to Harden-Murrumburrah
Community Book Week Returns to Harden-Murrumburrah

News

Emergency Services

NSW to roll-out new model for mental health emergencies

A new statewide health-led response model will connect people with a dedicated team of mental health experts
NSW to roll-out new model for mental health emergencies
NSW to roll-out new model for mental health emergencies
News

Salvos call for urgent action as homelessness reaches record levels

This Homelessness Week The Salvation Army is calling on governments, communities for urgent act
Salvos call for urgent action as homelessness reaches record levels
Salvos call for urgent action as homelessness reaches record levels
News

Census help is available

If you need a little extra help completing your Census, assistance will be available in Boorowa.
Census help is available
Census help is available
Community

Dive into history of Tom Collins

Looking at the history of Thomas Joseph (Tom) Collins.
Dive into history of Tom Collins
Dive into history of Tom Collins
News

Murrumburrah student inspiredby life-changing exchange

Nicholas hopes his journey encourages other young people to embrace opportunity.
Murrumburrah student inspiredby life-changing exchange
Murrumburrah student inspiredby life-changing exchange
News

Who cares for our ageing community?

Part one asks who cares for older Hilltops residents—and where local families begin.
Who cares for our ageing community?
Who cares for our ageing community?
News

Free webinar helps farmers understand RIC loan

Get RIC Ready: Free webinar helps farmers understand if a RIC loan is right for their business.
Free webinar helps farmers understand RIC loan
Free webinar helps farmers understand RIC loan
News

What's On around the Hilltops

What's On around the Hilltops.
What's On around the Hilltops
What's On around the Hilltops

Sport

Sport

Memorial shoot remembers pivotal club members

Boorowa Clay Target Club's July Memorial Shoot remembers two members who played a pivotal role.
Memorial shoot remembers pivotal club members
Memorial shoot remembers pivotal club members
Sport

Hatch, Gault and Pointer win monthly medals

Hatch, Gault and Pointer win monthly medals
Hatch, Gault and Pointer win monthly medals
Sport

Harden gears up for finals

The Harden Red Devils are ready for the first round of semi finals this weekend.
Harden gears up for finals
Harden gears up for finals
Sport

Cherrypickers ready for Cootamundra

Young Cherrypickers gear up to take on the Cootamundra Bulldogs.
Cherrypickers ready for Cootamundra
Cherrypickers ready for Cootamundra
Sport

From the paddock to the NRLW

Girls rugby league on the rise at Harden/Boorowa, with a pathway all the way to the top.
From the paddock to the NRLW
From the paddock to the NRLW
Sport

Ready to race: Forbes Cup returns this weekend

The Forbes Racetrack is set to host the annual Forbes Cup this Sunday, featuring the $50,000 Forbes Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup and an action-packed eight-race program
Brendan McCool
Ready to race: Forbes Cup returns this weekend
Ready to race: Forbes Cup returns this weekend

Regional

Events

Dean Z concerts smash festival ticket records

Dean Z’s premier concerts are the fastest‑selling shows in Parkes Elvis Festival history
Dean Z concerts smash festival ticket records
Dean Z concerts smash festival ticket records
News

Local wins $3 million with Keno

A local man is $3 million richer after winning Keno at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Local wins $3 million with Keno
Local wins $3 million with Keno
Politics and Government

Chaffey: Sign petition to reverse Inland Rail decision

Federal Member MP Jamie Chaffey held a community meeting regarding the decision to stop Inland Rail north of Parkes
Chaffey: Sign petition to reverse Inland Rail decision
Chaffey: Sign petition to reverse Inland Rail decision
News

Remembering Sam Neill and his connection to Parkes

The Dish star and renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill died on 13 July at 78
Remembering Sam Neill and his connection to Parkes
Remembering Sam Neill and his connection to Parkes
News

High prices fuel frustration

Parkes was the fourth most expensive town in the state to buy unleaded fuel on Tuesday
High prices fuel frustration
High prices fuel frustration
Parkes Elvis Festival

An Elvis Festival for the ages: Dean Z concert and headline acts revealed

Entertainment of epic proportions is in the planning for the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival and some new details have been revealed
An Elvis Festival for the ages: Dean Z concert and headline acts revealed
An Elvis Festival for the ages: Dean Z concert and headline acts revealed
News

Grazing returns with picnic theme in September

Tickets to the much-anticipated event are now on sale.
Grazing returns with picnic theme in September
Grazing returns with picnic theme in September
CENTRAL WEST ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

AstroFest and daytime stars and planets

Register now for the 2026 AstroFest and enjoy the free activities at Parkes Radio Telescope
AstroFest and daytime stars and planets
AstroFest and daytime stars and planets
News

GWH work to start July with expected road reopening 2027

The NSW Government has announced Seymour Whyte will build new crossing over Mitchell's Causeway
GWH work to start July with expected road reopening 2027
GWH work to start July with expected road reopening 2027
Energy from Waste

Consultation remains priority as Parkes Energy Recovery EIS nears release

Parkes Energy Recovery plans to release Environmental Impact Statement on public exhibition in September
Consultation remains priority as Parkes Energy Recovery EIS nears release
Consultation remains priority as Parkes Energy Recovery EIS nears release
News

Frost and Fire set to light up Saturday night

Free buses are picking up from all over Forbes, and coming in from surrounding towns for the winter festival.
Frost and Fire set to light up Saturday night
Frost and Fire set to light up Saturday night
Sport

Champion diver returns to rekindle Parkes diving legacy

Richard Clement has returned to Parkes to rebuild town’s once-thriving diving club
Champion diver returns to rekindle Parkes diving legacy
Champion diver returns to rekindle Parkes diving legacy

Opinion

Hilltops Councillor Column

Much needed rain turns the Hilltops green

It was great to see some rain, not enough, but enough to turn the grass green.
Cr Michelle Gallo
Boorowa News

Locals share thoughts on Rail Trail

As reported in last week's paper, Hilltops Council is seeking community feedback in regards to the proposed Boorow to Galong Rail Trail, as a result, locals have begun talking about the pros and cons of the project.
Rebecca Hewson
Boorowa News

Letter to the editor

Peter Bruce - Boorowa

Community

News

Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange

Wrapped in kindness: Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange
Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange
Rotary's Operation Cover-Up brings warmth to Harden Grange
News

Top dogs on display

Top dogs were on display at Harden-Murrumburrah in July.
Top dogs on display
Top dogs on display
News

From Broome to Bowral via Boorowa: Riding for MND research

Grandfather and grandson cycling duo Bob Montgomery, 82, and Tom Malcolm, 18, rolled into Boorowa on Friday as part of their "Miles for MND: One Last Ride".
From Broome to Bowral via Boorowa: Riding for MND research
From Broome to Bowral via Boorowa: Riding for MND research
Community

Funding opportunities for rural community halls

An overall pool of $100,000 is available through Rabobank’s Rural Community Hub Program
Funding opportunities for rural community halls
Funding opportunities for rural community halls

Rural

Rural

Farmers back call for veterinary telehealth

The Bogan Gate branch has had a win at the NSW Farmers Annual Conference regarding telehealth vet consultations
Farmers back call for veterinary telehealth
Farmers back call for veterinary telehealth
News

Jess Ryan determined to give agriculture a stronger voice

Harden farmer Jess Ryan elected to NSW Farmers Board at just 25 years old.
Jess Ryan determined to give agriculture a stronger voice
Jess Ryan determined to give agriculture a stronger voice
Police and Courts

Man faces 55 illegal hunting charges

Police the man entered 12 private properties over a six-month period
Man faces 55 illegal hunting charges
Man faces 55 illegal hunting charges