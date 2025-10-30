Social media
Open Championships played over the weekend

Young Witness

Get ready to rodeo in Cootamundra

South West Slopes Cricket League

Round 2 results for Juniors and Round 3 results for Opens in the South West Slopes Cricket League.
Heroes clinic for local junior hockey players

Young is set to host a landmark sporting event as three of Australia’s top hockey players arrive for a special grassroots clinic on Friday 7th November.
Bing Wallder Shield played over the weekend

The Riverina Murray Region conducted two major events over the weekend.
South West ladies bowl onto the greens

The Riverina Murray Shield for women was held at Gundagai Services Bowls Club over this last weekend.
Harden Pony Club to hold an overdue reunion

NSW CHS Central Schools touch champions

U16 Girls crowned NSW CHS Central Schools touch champions
