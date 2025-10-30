Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Grimson takes home Young Carnival of Cups

Grimson takes home Young Carnival of Cups
Grimson takes home Young Carnival of Cups
Horse Racing

2024 Burrangong Picnic Races

Horse Racing

Schiller takes another Group 1 win

Young's Tyler Schiller wins another Group 1 with Amor Victorious
Horse Racing

Harden and District Picnic Race Club 41st annual race meeting

Next Saturday the 26th the Harden and District Race Club are hosting their 41st annual races
Horse Racing

2024 Burrangong Picnic Races

The 2024 Burrangong Picnic Races were a success
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta