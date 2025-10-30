Social media
Calling Young High School and St Mary's students from 1985

Graham School at Hovells Creek commemoration

Opening of the Boorowa Rotary art exhibition and auction

A record breaking show

The 135th Boorowa Show delivered another fantastic day of agricultural showcases
72nd Koorawatha Show on this weekend

Fundraiser for Bunyip Preschool featuring Olympian Raygun

Get ready to celebrate

Get ready to celebrate 155 years of Boorowa Central School
One More Round for Roy

Fundraising day to be held for Roy Jewitt and family
