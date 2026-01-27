The heart of Young’s 2026 Australia Day celebrations beat strongest at the Town Hall this morning as 19 residents took their final step in becoming Australian citizens. Presided over by Mayor Brian Ingram, the ceremony was a moving tribute to the diverse journeys that lead people to call the Hilltops region home.

The 19 conferees, representing various backgrounds and stories, stood before family and friends to recite the Australian Citizenship Pledge.

Among those welcomed were several families and individuals,

Martin Castillo, Jonalyn Catuto, Elizabeth Corcoran, Aneeq Mustafa, Betty Oakley, Claire Snyders, Zubair Raja, Bushra Erum, Shifa Raja, Paul Muller, Aletta Muller, Danhill Bansil, Amylaine Bansil, Elijah Bansil, Eelis Bansil, Eelis Bansil, Abdulrahman Al Salti, Razan Quaqah, Mohammed Al Salti and Charmaine Lotriet.

All new citizens were congratulated by Mayor Brian Ingram and the community and awarded with certificates and a native plant.

Mayor Ingram read a special message from the Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke MP, who reminded the new citizens that their heritage is now a vital thread in the "shared Australian story."

"Australia welcomes you and everything you bring to Australia," he said.

"Today your new nation says to you, Welcome home." he said

Each new citizen was presented with a commemorative certificate and a native Australian plant, symbolising their new roots in the community.

The ceremony concluded with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by Julie O’Connor, accompanied by The Young Town Band, as the town officially embraced its newest Aussies.