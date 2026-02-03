Students and parents shared nervousness and excitement outside the region’s school gates as teachers welcomed new and returning faces to the start of term one of the 2026 school year.

This week, a brand-new cohort of kindergarten students have taken their first steps on their educational journey, while HSC students have strapped themselves in for the final year of their secondary studies.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the first day of school was always a special milestone for families and school communities across the electorate.

“This is such an exciting time for families across the district,” Ms Cooke said.

“For the little cherubs heading into our kindergarten classrooms, there are so many possibilities and opportunities for them to explore their creativity and learn skills that will serve them well into the future.

“It can be a nervous time for our wonderful HSC students, so I hope they know they’ve got the support of their families, teachers and their communities as they prepare for their exams and look ahead to what comes next after high school.

“We have some of the best teachers and support staff in the state who do an incredible job inspiring our students to reach for the stars, and I’d like to wish them all a rewarding year ahead as well.”

As students head back to the classroom, school speed zones have also returned, having been reinstated last week ahead of the start of term one.

Drivers are reminded to observe all road signage and adhere to the 40 km/h speed limit around schools during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

“It’s very important that we all do our bit to ensure young people can arrive at and leave school safely,” Ms Cooke said.

“Please remember to slow down and stay alert when travelling near schools, especially during the busy morning and afternoon periods.”