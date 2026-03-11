The Harden Hornets have faced grand final disappointment with two teams facing defeat in last week's semi finals matches in the South West Slopes Cricket League 2025/26 competition.

The Harden Hornets had teams within the Under 16s and Open Seniors B Grade semi finals, however Harden's Under 16s were defeated by the Cootamundra Kookaburras and the Open Seniors squad was defeated by the Criterion Bin Chickens.

The Harden Hornets Under 16's team 10/61 were defeated by a strong Cootamundra Kookaburras side (4/137).

Harden kicked off the match bowling against Cootamundra. Despite some strong bowling over the 28 overs, Cootamundra were able to build up a decent amount of runs for Harden to chase.

Best for the bowlers were Charlie Beal, Ardy Abnett, Jack Allen and Rhylee Dixon who each claimed a wicket. Among the fielders Sebastian Crozier had two catches as a wicket keeper with Banjo Crozier and Hannah Guy each catching as a fielder.

When Harden went to bat they faced a strong squad of bowlers and fielders from Cootamundra who managed to wrap up the match in 16.2 overs.

Best for Harden's batters were Ethan Abnett with 13 runs and Jack Allen with 10 runs.

In the Senior B Grade match Harden 10/88 had a close match up against the Criterion Bin Chickens 9/89 in the grand final decider.

Criterion won the toss and elected to bowl first against Harden.

The Hornets set a strong lead, despite facing off against a good combination of fielders and bowlers put forward by Criterion.

Best at the stumps for the Hornets were Tim Macfarlane with 23 runs and Jeffrey Brown with 17 runs.

When the Criterion Bin chickens went to bat, Harden kept up the pressure, but were unfortunately unable to hang on to the lead, despite a few solid bowls.

Best amongst the bowlers for Harden were Jeffrey Brown with four wickets, along with Beau Bourlet and Jack Glover who each claimed two wickets.