Saturday was the first round of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court Mens Championships.

The daily sponsors were Max Gilbert, Garry Nicholls and Phil Cartwright. The winners were Andrew Miller in A. Grade with 66 nett, Mick Schulz in B. Grade with 66 nett on a countback and Robert Norton in C. Grade with 67 nett.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Rick Oliver and he received a voucher for $113. The McAlister Motors NTPs on the 7th were won by Rick Oliver in A. Grade, Tom McKnight in B. Grade and Ron Thompson in C. Grade.

The Australian Hotel NTPs on the 16th were won by Andrew Sabidussi in A. Grade and Mick Schulz in B. Grade. The ARMA Fabrications NTP on the 17thwere won by Allan Moore in A. Grade and Ian Wells in B. Grade. The ARMA Fabrications Eagles Nest Jackpot on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $100 next week. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 17th hole and it won by Cameron Jones.

The Ian Page card draw was won by Cameron Clark. The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Greg Hennock. Balls went down to 74 nett on a countback and there were 119 players.

Sunday was round two the Terry Brothers Carpet Court Men Championships. The daily sponsors were Jim Glasheen, Peter Doherty and Greg Murray. The winners were Josh Andrews in A. Grade with 67 nett, Mark Hawker in B. Grade with 68 nett and Don Cruickshank in C. Grade with 70 nett.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Brendan Croese and he received a voucher for $89. The McAlister Motors NTPs on the 7th were won by Sam Langford in A. Grade, Brendan Croese in B. Grade and Greg Glasgow in C. Grade.

The Australian Hotel NTPs on the 16th were won by Gary Anderson in A. Grade. The ARMA Fabrications NTP on the 17th were won by Stecve Connelly in A. Grade and Beau Elsley in B. Grade and Greg Hennock in C. Grade.

The ARMA Fabrications Eagles Nest Jackpot on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $120 next week. The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Paul Anderson. Balls went down to 76nett on a countback and there were 101 players.

Upcoming events- Saturday, 14 March- Cooltec Refrigeration & Air Conditioning March Monthly Medals and Round 3 of the Championships. Sunday, 15 March- the final round of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court 2026 Mens Championships.

Steve Sell Memorial 3 Person Ambrose- 28 - 29 March at Gold Creek.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Shaun Rolfe with 41 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Patrick FitzGerald (8 balls) with 37 points and third was Peter Sykes (6 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Michael Baldry (4 balls). Fifth was Phil Mitchell (3 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Grant Harding (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Robert Norton and he received a voucher for $49. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 60 players.

The Friday medley was won by Rachel Dorman with 43 points and she won 4 balls. Runner up was Peter Terry (2 balls) with 34 points.

The Pro Pin was won by Rhett Foreman and he received a voucher for $8. Balls went down to 31 points and there were 9 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Darren Pratt with 53 nett. The runner up was Jack Barnes with 55 nett from Simon Roberts with 57 nett on a countback from Allan Anderson. There were 13 players.