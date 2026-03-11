Welcome to the start of our 2026 golf season. Opening day Wednesday March 4th 4BBB multiplier sponsored by Young Services Club.

Winners Jackie Sheridan and Helen Hamblin with 83pts and runners-up Ros Anderson and Liz Harding with 75pts.

Helen had the best score of the day with 39pts, Ros 37pts, Jackie and Cathy Aiken 36 pts each.

Balls went down to 29pts on a c/b and we had 24 players.

Well done ladies and thank you for your support.

Friday medley stableford Rachel Dorman was the winner with a beautiful 43pts, that included 12 pars, Justine and Chris also played.

On Saturday February 7 opening day, we had 21 players and we played in a 4bbb stableford, sponsored by Amcal Pharmacy and David Hamblin .

The winners were Rachel Dorman and Justine Makeham with 49pts and the runners-up Liz Harding and Suzanne Manning with 46pts.

Balls went down to 30pts on a c/b for individual scores.

Rachel had another good round with 43pts and Justine and Libby had 38pts each.

Rachel had 3 birdies, 8th, 12th and 16th. Liz had two 8th and 13th , Justine 8th and Amber the 4th.

PH Golf NTP 17th was Justine Makeham.

Thanks Pat for your continued support of ladies golf.

Hilltops Vegetation Summer Competition results:

1st Justine Makeham 183, 2nd Estelle Roberts 181, 3rd Libby Plumley 178 and 4th Gail Hanigan 177.

Other qualifiers were Trish Miller, Leanne Slater, Liz Harding, Betty Stanton, Sandra Holmes, Ros Anderson, Karen Hamilton-Gibbs, Pauline Collier, Mylan Davidson, Cathy Aiken and Margaret Kinlyside.

These ladies received a golf ball each.

Thank you, Tony, for your sponsorship of Lady's golf and a big thank you to Dormans Transport for their weekly sponsorship of our summer competition.

Thank you Gail, for organizing our Sunday lunch catch up and presentation day for the summer comp, was great to see some old faces and ladies who haven't played for a while.

In the powder room there is a nomination sheet for SWLGA Scratch Teams at Boorowa Wednesday on 1st April we can have 5 in each team.

There is also a sheet for our Championships, please remember if you are unable to play the three rounds, you can still play in the daily event.

LEANNE SLATER