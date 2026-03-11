The fourth round of Open Pennants saw contrasting results for Young’s two sides.

At Cootamundra the Grade 3 side defeated Cootamundra’s Grade 5 side 66-49 with wins on two of the three rinks.

David Quigley’s team defeated Mike Barber’s team 21–15, Damien Miller’s team defeated John Priestley’s team 28–9 and Blake Bradtke’s team lost to Gil Kelly’s team 17–25.

At Young the Grade 5 side were comprehensively defeated by Tumut’s Grade 4 side 92 shots to 25.

Cliff Traynor’s team lost to Geoff Webb’s team 7–30, Rod Cummings’s team lost to Adam Peel’s team 11–22 and Glen Benson’s team lost to Tim Crampton’s team 7–40.

Thanks again to Colin Chapman, Tony Ruhl and Brian McNair for their work with the sausage sizzle and also to the women bowlers who buttered the bread.

The Women’s Pennant competition was scheduled to start here on Tuesday 3 March but there was no play due to the rain.

On Thursday the women’s side travelled to Wagga RSL club for the second round game.

Margaret Gailey’s team lost 12–20 to Patricia Urquhart’s team and Elsie Hines’s team lost 15–22 to Jean Gooden’s team.

The side has to play their third round game at Wagga on Tuesday, 10 March followed on Thursday with Wagga RSL coming to Young.

Local play on Thursday saw 10 players on the green.

The pairs game had a very close finish with Milan Brankovic and Ian Schofield winning the last 2 ends to defeat Harold Anderson and Brian McNair 16–13.

In the triples game Albert Carter, Jim McQuade and Aldo Malvicino led all the way for a final score of 25–15.

In Thursday night’s Guy Pickering games the winners were the Hunting Ground team with a huge score of 17 points.

Hilltops Hustlers also did well with a score of 16 points.

Saturday afternoon saw two games of the Men’s Pairs Championship.

Jonno Watson and Russell Boyd played Jason Jones and Tony Parkes. This game had an even start and after 10 ends Jason and Tony lead 9–8. Jonno and Russell then won 7 consecutive ends to take out the game 20–9.

Brian McNair and Ian Schofield won 5 of the first 7 ends against Geoff Holt and Peter Watts to lead 7–3. Geoff and Peter then won 6 of the next 8 ends to lead 16–11 and they went on to win 17–13.

There was just one game of Jackpot bowls on Saturday with Albert Carter and Greg Woods defeating Ivor Watkiss and Cliff Traynor 25–20.

Congratulations to Damien Miller on winning the Maestro Singles event at Cootamundra Ex–Services Club. On Friday night he defeated Terry McDonald 25–15 in the final.

In Open Pennants this weekend the Grade 3 side will play at Harden on Saturday and Grade 5 will be at home to Boorowa Ex–Services on Sunday.