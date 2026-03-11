Tuesday was a three person ambrose, the winners were Garry Cummins, Mike Connellan and Kay Jasprizza on 29 nett, next best was Geoff Nott, Nigel Willett and Eva Lestrange.

Thursday was also a three person Ambrose.

First was Terry Casey, David Jasprizza and Lindsay Sheather with 44 1/4.

Second went to Garry Cummins, John Gibbons and Jake Searle.

Terry's team had three birdies and one birdie gobble.

Garry's team had two birdies.

Sunday was the monthly medal and last round of the championships.

A grade scratch winner - Lindsay Sheather 137

A grade runner up - Thadem Davies 141.

A grade handicap winner - Jake Searle on a countback from Garry Cummins 121.

B grade scratch winner - John Gibbons 167.

B grade handicap winner - Richard Dennis 163

B grade handicap runner up - John Gibbons 61 nett.

Liam Tonks was the junior winner with 71 nett.

Thadem, Nigel and Jake had two birdies each.

Geoff Nott, Lindsay, John Gibbons and Scone each had one birdie.

Thadem and Jake had a birdie gobble.

Gobbles went to Nigel with one and Jake with two.

VERA MCMILLAN