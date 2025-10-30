Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Young Witness

Man charged following crash near Binalong

Young Witness

Christmas event sponsorship proposal for Hilltops Council

Boorowa News

Signatures rise as road battle continues

The Federal Government is looking into reducing default speed limits in less built up areas in the hopes of reducing fatalities.
Young Witness

A fresh outlook for Young Town Hall

Hilltops Council voted to authorise the cleaning of the Young Town Hall facade and allocate $14,155 to the project at the October Ordinary Meeting.
Young Witness

Koorawatha village plan adopted by Council

Hilltops Councillors voted to adopt the post exhibition Koorawatha Village Plan (2025) at its most recent ordinary meeting.
Young Witness

Bendick Murrell local finalist in Rural Achiever Award

Local Joanna Balcombe from Bendick Murrell has been named as a finalist in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Rural Achiever Award.
Boorowa News

Insurers to visit Harden again

The Insurance Council of Australia has announced insurers will once again be visiting Harden Murrumburrah following the storms from earlier this year.
Young Witness

Can Assist celebrates 70 years in 2025

Can Assist Young and Boorowa have celebrated 70 years since Can Assist formed and 37 years since the local branch formed.
