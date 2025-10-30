Digital Editions
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
>
News
News
Young Witness
Man charged following crash near Binalong
Young Witness
Christmas event sponsorship proposal for Hilltops Council
Boorowa News
Signatures rise as road battle continues
The Federal Government is looking into reducing default speed limits in less built up areas in the hopes of reducing fatalities.
Young Witness
A fresh outlook for Young Town Hall
Hilltops Council voted to authorise the cleaning of the Young Town Hall facade and allocate $14,155 to the project at the October Ordinary Meeting.
Young Witness
Koorawatha village plan adopted by Council
Hilltops Councillors voted to adopt the post exhibition Koorawatha Village Plan (2025) at its most recent ordinary meeting.
Young Witness
Bendick Murrell local finalist in Rural Achiever Award
Local Joanna Balcombe from Bendick Murrell has been named as a finalist in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Rural Achiever Award.
Boorowa News
Insurers to visit Harden again
The Insurance Council of Australia has announced insurers will once again be visiting Harden Murrumburrah following the storms from earlier this year.
Young Witness
Can Assist celebrates 70 years in 2025
Can Assist Young and Boorowa have celebrated 70 years since Can Assist formed and 37 years since the local branch formed.
Read more
