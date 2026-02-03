Generations of Chinese history has come to an end at Young following the passing of Maxwell George Quay.

Well known identity, Maxwell was laid to rest at the Young Lawn Cemetery last week on January 29, 2026.

Max as he was more commonly known,. had an identity all his own.

Born in 1936 and educated in Young, Max did his National Service, spent all his working life in the business sector of Young, whether it be in timber yards, hardware shops, floor and tiles, Max was always visible and ready to help.

When retirement age came, Max still kept active and busy along with his hobby of exhibiting and breeding champion Jack Russell dogs.

The history of the Quay name is firmly stamped in the Young heritage section of the Young Museum, such as integrations into the local community as evidenced by their many civic minded efforts and support for the town of Young.

A over 20 plus years, they operated their stores, which included Om Lee and Co, which served Young for 50 years from the late 1870s to the late 1920s.

Generations of the Quay family managed a general store in Young for 69 years.

Beginning with George Quay and Co on Main Street in 1900, which moved to Boorowa Street in 1936, trading as Quay and Ricketts until 1969.

All these facts and more can be explored more closely at the Young Historical Museum.

THANK YOU FROM LYNETTE QUAY

I, Lynette Quay, wife of Max, would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Care and Southern Cross Care, Young, Patterson Bros Funerals, and Rev Neil Percival for their care and attention to my husband in his time of need.

Most of all to the hundreds, and I mean almost eight hundred of you, who reached out, whether it be in floral tributes, cards, messages, phone calls or personal contact.

I cannot begin to thank everyone in person.

We will never forget the special person who made such an impact on all of our lives.