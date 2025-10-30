Social media
Boorowa News

Signatures rise as road battle continues

Young Witness

Bendick Murrell local finalist in Rural Achiever Award

Boorowa News

Free community event not to be missed

Leila McDougall is encouraging locals to see her film Just a Farmer in Harden.
Young Witness

Investing in Grassroots Leadership

The 2025 South East Local Leaders Program has once again demonstrated the power of grassroots leadership to strengthen, connect and inspire communities across the region.
Young Witness

Ballinaclash shines with gold at NSW Wine Awards

Ballinaclash Wines and Fruit is celebrating a glittering achievement after being awarded a Gold Medal for its 2024 Sarah Fiano at the 2025 NSW Wine Awards.
Young Witness

NSW government ignoring pleas for drought support

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has been joined by other State politicians in demanding the NSW Labor Government take immediate action to support drought-affected farmers in southern New South Wales.
Rural

Farmers call for serious investment this election

Rural

Hilltops Wine name the Wine of the Year

