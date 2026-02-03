Riding for the Disabled (RDA) in Young will be holding a morning tea on Tuesday the 10th February 2026 at the Young Pony Club grounds.

We are inviting any interested person who would be willing to assist us on Tuesdays during shool term time.

The covered arena is generously made available to us by the Young Pony Club.

RDA is one of the most reqarding voluntary jobs which anyone can do.

No specifi skills are required to volunteer and we will help you gain whatever skills you will need in the area you are most confrotable with or like.

Riding and love of horses is not a prerequisite.

We will be offering a small talk on both riding and carriage driving with descriptions of various jobs and what is expected.

Riders and volunteers are accepted from all cultural and religious backgrounds.

Our riders can be from any disability group and programmes are designed specifically to assist with their abilities and disabilities.

We know that riding can give children so much pleasure and joy.

The benefits can also include improvement of balance and posture, strengthening core muscles, encourage speech and learning through games, building of self confidence and allowing children to make decisions.

Anyone belonging to RDA knows the enjoyment riding offers children as well as the volunteers themselves.

You will always feel a great sense of achievement and generosity.

Please come and join us on Tuesday and check us out on our Facebook page at RDA YOUNG NSW Equine Assisted Activities - driving and riding or email young@rdansw.org.au or call 0439 269 366.