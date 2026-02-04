Following the announcement from Hilltops Council that Boorowa would move to Level 2 water restrictions on January 23, Council has announced on Thursday February 5, they may potentially move to Level 3 restrictions.

According to Council the ongoing hot and dry conditions are continuing to place pressure on the Boorowa town water supply and as a result they are discussing the potential move to the Level 3 restrictions.

"Recent temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and minimal rainfall have continued to significantly reduce inflows into the Boorowa weir," Council said.

"Despite current restrictions and the use of bore water, water demand remains high.

"With hot conditions expected to continue throughout February, and if the current levels of water use continue, Boorowa may need to move to Level 3 Water Restrictions within the next three days."

Council said water is a precious resource in the town.

"Council urges all of the Boorowa town supply to conserve water, comply with the current restrictions, and use water efficiently to help prolong supply for as long as possible."

WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

RESIDENTIAL:

Watering and gardening of lawns - watering systems, non fixed sprinklers, hand held hoses, microsprays, drip systems, soaker hoses only. Allowed between 0600-0900 (6am to 9am) and between 1800-2000 (6pm to 8pm) every second day as per odds and evens system.

Irrigation of new turf - permitted for one week after laying, after which level 2 restrictions on watering lawns apply.

Filling and topping up swimming pools - only between the hours of 0700-0900 (7am to 9am) and between 1800-2000 (6pm to 8pm).

Washing cars at home - permitted with bucket and rince with trigger hose on lawn between 0900-1200 (9am to 12pm).

NON-RESIDENTIAL:

Watering of lawns and gardens - watering systems, non fixed sprinklers, hand held hoses, microsprays, drip systems, soaker hoses only. Allowed between 0600-0900 (6am to 9am) and between 1800-2100 (6pm to 9pm) every second day as per odds and evens system.

Filling and topping up swimming pools - only between 0700-0900 (7am to 9am) and between 1800-2000 (6pm to 8pm).

Irrigation of new turf - permitted for one week after laying, after which level 2 restrictions on watering lawns apply.

Cleaning (exterior) - permitted with pressure trigger hoses.

"Council thanks the Boorowa community for their cooperation and encourages everyone to be water-wise," Council said.

"These measures are essential to protect the town's water supply and avoid more severe restrictions in the future."

For more information, residents are able to look over Council's Drought Management Plan at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/water-management/water-restrictions-in-hilltops/ or contact Council on 1300 445 586.