Blayney's Eva Price, Forbes’ Libby Coles and Wellington's Clair Stiff will represent the vast Zone 6 in the Young Women finals at Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Young's Edwina Kelly and Harden-Murrumburrah's Isabel Duke travelled to Eugowra to represent their show societies and communities on Saturday.

Eugowra’s new community centre on the showground was beautifully decorated for the gala dinner, with 21 Young Women, their families, friends and show societies in attendance along with dignitaries.

Eugowra Show President Sean Haynes said it was wonderful to see so many people gathered in the beautiful community hall, built since the 2022 flood event.

“I hope you’ve already experienced and continue to experience the very heart of our community: our resilience, our determination, our community spirit and our gratitude and generosity welcoming visitors warmly and sharing our town with openness and heart,” he said, welcoming visitors.

He said hosting the judging was about more than bringing people together for a wonderful night, it was an opportunity to reflect the extraordinary support that has been shown to Eugowra in the past few years.

“Over the last three years Eugowra and its residents have experienced incredible support, generosity, and encouragement in rebuilding our community,” he said.

“Many of the people who are here tonight have played a part in that journey.

“This event has allowed us to show how we have responded, with strength, unity, and determination, and how truly grateful we are for your support.”

Many community members were involved in the even in some way – from children who made a display about the local show to those opened their homes to Young Women on the day as well as all those who brought it together.

Many local businesses also came on board to sponsor the event and donate prizes.

Judges Phil Lemieux from PSC Insurance, Karen Bailey from The Land, and Jody Nelson-Gleeson, Vice President AgShows NSW announced our zone representatives to Sydney at the end of the night, they had had a full day interviewing the zone's Young Women.