On Sunday 1 February The Salvation Army Young / Cootamundra Corps welcomed Captain David Delany as its new Commanding Officer.

Captain David and his family have transferred from Hurstville, Sydney.

Captain David arrived in Australia in 2009 and quickly became involved in the ministry of the Salvation Army whilst obtaining accounting qualifications.

During this time, he has been appointed to various Corps where he has been successful in raising the profile of the Salvation Army in the community.

“These experiences have contributed to my growth and a deeper understanding of God, others and myself," Captain David said at his commissioning.

"I now possess a profound sense of leadership, spiritual formation and a greater understanding of my identity.

"I give all the praise, glory and honour to God for how far he has brought me, and I willingly hand over this incredible journey ahead of me and my family, knowing that God is the author and finisher of our faith.

"Bible verse: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).”

Captain David said he was looking forward to engaging with the Young community.

For David, giving people a place to feel belonging and significance is important.

He said his favourite thing is sitting with community members, having faith conversations, chatting with them, seeing them leave with a smile on their face.

Locals are welcome to attend the Salvation Army services.

Service Time is 10 am Sunday.

Welfare Office is open on Tuesday 9:30 – 2:30

Captain David can be contacted on Office: 6382 4407 Mobile: 0417 149 839

Young/Cootamundra Corps

Address: 38-44 Clark Street, Young NSW 2594

Mail: PO Box 68, Young NSW 2594