Boorowa Gun Clubs first competition shoot of 2026 was held on Saturday 24 January 2026.

A great rollup of 46 keen competitors were in attendance for the January event supporting two locals from Young NSW, who will be competing in this year’s Cancer Council Shitbox Rally.

Josh Oehm and Nicholas Summerfield will be competing this year in the Autumn Rally and will be racing from Port Douglas to Melbourne.

The event raises money and awareness for the Cancer Council with fundraising money going towards Cancer research.

The team’s name for the Rally is ‘Last Minute Men’ The wheels, none other than a 1999 Au Falcon Sedan.

If you would like to get behind the guys and support them and the Cancer Council, you can make donations directly to the teams at https://www.shitboxrally.com.au

The profits from the Boorowa January Competition went to the guys and there were also some sponsored raffles and prizes on the day with all proceeds going towards the ‘Last Minute Men’ Rally Team.

Sponsors on the day were – J & A Geotech Testing, Donges IGA Young, Bungola Dorset Stud, Bulla Creek Brewery & Josh Oehm Timber Milling & Contracting.

The first event of the day was the 50 target Hilltops Council Double Barrel Championship.

Some good scores were posted with plenty of red on the board.

There were 5 Possibles shot and the first round of the shoot off left us with two competitors.

The second round of the shoot off was shot as Point Score with Joseph O’Brien winning the shoot off with a score of 50/50 S/O 53/53 to take the Overall Prize.

Clint Goodwin Scored 50/50 S/O 52/53 and came away with 1st in AA.

Damian Rowett took out second in AA with a score of 50/50 S/O 28/29.

The best in A grade was Matt Harris on 49/50 S/O 9/9 and Matt Gerstenberg coming second in A with a score of 50/50 S/O 8/9.

Josh Oehm scored 49/50 to skin B grade and Paul Martin had to shoot off for second against Don Turner from West Wyalong, Paul winning the shoot off with a score of 47/50 S/O 2/2.

Geoffrey Mason won C grade with a score of 46/50 and Rex Murphy took out second with a score of 45/50.

The second event of the day was the 50 target Point Score, Nicholas Elliott won the overall with a score of 149/150 S/O 6/6, Joseph O’Brien won AA grade with a score of 149/150 S/O 3/6.

The battle for second in AA was between Phil Wales and Grant Thatcher Phil finally prevailed after a lengthy shoot off with a score of 146/150 S/O 27/27.

The A grade winner was Tony Gray with a 146/150 and Matt Gerstenberg came second with a score of 144/150.

Paul Martin won B grade with a score of 145/150 and Don Turner came second on 130/150.

Geoffrey Mason finished strongly for the day winning C grade with a score of 132/150 with Darren Churchill making the podium in second place with a score of 127/150.

The overall High Gun for the day was tied and went to a lengthy shoot off between Nicholas Elliot and Joseph O’Brien, Nicholas finally came out on top just one point down for the day with a score of 199/200 55/56.

The Junior High Gun was won by Sam Laughton with 157/200.

Ladies High Gun was won by Amy Smith with 184/200, and the Veterans High Gun was won by Grant Thatcher with a 194/200.

Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition will be held on Saturday 28th February.

The program will feature a 25 target Handicap, 75 target Continental (25T DB, 25TSB, 25T PS).

The shoot will commence at 11.00am.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting.

The Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and for beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm, (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and over may participate.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDWARD CUMMINGS