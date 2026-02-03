Young Combined Hockey Association has announced the return of Summer Twilight Hockey for 2026.

Warm evenings, great people, and plenty of fun on the field - the perfect way to spend your Sundays.

Starting Sunday 8th February and running for 8 weeks, this social comp is all about community, connection, and a good run-around.

+ Ages 9+

+ Family friendly

+ Mixed teams

+ Modified fields – 7‑a‑side format

+ All skill levels welcome

Games are played on Sunday afternoons at 5:00pm and 6:00pm, making it an easy, relaxed end to the weekend.

Registrations are now open!

Come join the fun and make your summer a good one.

Please note ALL Players must become a member of the YCHA.

The link to register is: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/registration

Senior Membership is: $140

Junior Membership is: $110

*This is a one off fee for the whole of 2026 - and grants you access to all of the competitions held throughout the year.

ALL PLAYERS must also register for the Summer Twilight Competition at: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/events/list

The competition fees are:

Seniors - $20

Juniors - $10

If you have any questions, please send us a message or get in contact at youngcombinedhockey@gmail.com

Hope to see you there.

YOUNG COMBINED HOCKEY ASSOCIATION