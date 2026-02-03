PHOTO
Young Combined Hockey Association has announced the return of Summer Twilight Hockey for 2026.
Warm evenings, great people, and plenty of fun on the field - the perfect way to spend your Sundays.
Starting Sunday 8th February and running for 8 weeks, this social comp is all about community, connection, and a good run-around.
+ Ages 9+
+ Family friendly
+ Mixed teams
+ Modified fields – 7‑a‑side format
+ All skill levels welcome
Games are played on Sunday afternoons at 5:00pm and 6:00pm, making it an easy, relaxed end to the weekend.
Registrations are now open!
Come join the fun and make your summer a good one.
Please note ALL Players must become a member of the YCHA.
The link to register is: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/registration
Senior Membership is: $140
Junior Membership is: $110
*This is a one off fee for the whole of 2026 - and grants you access to all of the competitions held throughout the year.
ALL PLAYERS must also register for the Summer Twilight Competition at: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/events/list
The competition fees are:
Seniors - $20
Juniors - $10
If you have any questions, please send us a message or get in contact at youngcombinedhockey@gmail.com
Hope to see you there.
YOUNG COMBINED HOCKEY ASSOCIATION