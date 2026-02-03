The very high temperatures during the week meant that there was no play on Thursday or Saturday.

Saturday’s Jackpot play was transferred to Sunday morning when cooler conditions were predicted.

Conditions were quite humid and there was a short shower part–way through the morning.

Sixteen players were involved with four games of standard pairs being played.

There were two big winning scores and two fairly normal margins.

Albert Carter and Denis Rosen won their game 28–8 to claim the vouchers. Just missing out with a margin that would normally guarantee them the vouchers were Ivor Watkiss and George Somerville who won their game 29–10.

The other two winning teams and their scores were Michael Webb and Ian Schofield 22–13 and Brad Allen and Greg Woods 17–14.

Details concerning the Men’s Pairs Championship are on the bigger notice board.

Entries for this event will close on Sunday 22nd February and the first games are scheduled for Saturday 7th March.

The draw for Open Pennants is on the small notice board along with the sides selected for Round 1 on 15th February.

Due to significant changes to the Open Pennant arrangements in our area not only is the season much longer than normal with the final sectional games scheduled for 19th April but our two sides, Grade 3 and Grade 5, are in the same section.

Under the Bowls NSW Conditions of Play the two sides must play each other in Round 1.

All players selected for this round should now be aware of their selection.

The first games in the current Guy Pickering Charity Challenge will be played on Thursday 5th February.

Any interested players who have not already entered should contact the club on 63821112 and leave their details so that the organiser can get back to them.

CLIFF TRAYNOR