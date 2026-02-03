Round 13 games in the South West Slopes Cricket League Open B Grade and the Junior competition were abandoned on Saturday afternoon with temperatures soaring into 40 degree plus heat.

All games across all competitions were called off with games set to continue this weekend with the third final round of the B Grade comp and Round 11 of the Juniors to be played this weekend.

The Burrangong Cubs are the highest Young side on the ladder sitting on 66 points in third place with a runs per wicket ratio of 3.950, a net runs rate of 4.143, eight wins, two byes and one forfeit.

The Murringo Mavericks are fighting for a spot in the finals sitting in eighth place on the ladder with 46 points, a runs per wicket ratio of 0.561, a net run rate of -1.641, one win, eight losses and one bye.

The Bribbaree Rams are in ninth place with 45 points, a runs per wicket ratio of 0.738, a net run rate of -1.199, one win, six losses, one bye and one forfeit.

The Bin Chickens are in tenth place on the ladder with 45 points, a runs per wicket ratio of 0.670, a net run rate of -1.390, two wins, seven losses and one bye.

One game that was able to be played over the weekend was the SWSJCL Under 12 team two rep match against Wagga Wagga Under 12s at Soccer Ground in Temora.

The SWSJCL 10/124 side unfortunately went down to Wagga 8/183.

SWSJCL won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Wickets for SWSJCL were taken by Duncan Edis, Chase Jordan, Chase Kenworthy and Ollie Pike all with one each.

On the field George Manion took a runout, Parker Bruest took a catch, Duncan Edis took a catch, Chase Kenworthy took a runout, a fill in took a runout and James Tidd took a run out.

Runs for SWSJCL were made by George Manion with five, Archer Meehan with 22, James Tidd with nine, Duncan Edis with 40, Chase Kenworthy with one, Jacob Potter with five, Parker Bruest with 23 not out and Clancy Jenner with one.

Fall of wickets for SWSJCL was: 1-25 George Manion, 2-26 Xavier Breust, 3-30 Archer Meehan, 4-48 James Tidd, 5-57 Chase Kenworthy, 6-77 Jacob Potter, 7-112 Duncan Edis, 8-112 Player, 9-113 Chase Jordan, 10-124 Clancy Jenner.

Round two of the rep competition will be played on Sunday at Cranfield Oval with SWSJCL team one going up against Wagga from 10.30am.

UNDER 11s DRAW:

Young Smashers vs Boorowa Gold at Young Public School

Young Warriors vs Harden Hornet Green at Keith Cullen Oval

UNDER 13s DRAW:

Young Renegades vs Young Strikers at Sawpit Gully Oval

UNDER 16s DRAW:

Harden Hornets vs Young Cruisers at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden.