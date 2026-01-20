Two-time FIM Endurance World Champion and international motorcycle racing legend Warwick Nowland has been announced as an Australia Day 2026 ambassador for Young.

Warwick, whose remarkable career has taken him from regional New South Wales to the world’s most prestigious racing circuits, was selected for his powerful message of perseverance, humility and the importance of staying focused on long-term goals.

Born in Sydney and raised in regional NSW, Warwick described himself as “a pretty down to earth person” who simply “tried really hard and made it to the top of a sport”.

“I grew up in a family that didn’t have much money,” he said.

“From the word go, I just wanted to do something with my arms and legs and my body, and I took the opportunities I had.”

After moving to Sydney as a teenager to complete a motor-mechanic apprenticeship, Warwick’s life changed following a serious road accident that left him hospitalised for weeks.

While the accident ended his road riding, it sparked a new direction when he discovered track racing.

“I still wanted to ride,” he said.

“When I got on a racetrack for the first time, I was hooked.

I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I just kept learning.”

What followed was a relentless pursuit of racing, often at significant personal cost.

Warwick left a secure career, took on labouring and part-time work, and devoted everything he had to competing.

“I was obsessed,” he said.

“There were lots of setbacks, but I just kept going.”

That persistence eventually led to opportunities overseas, including competition in Britain, Europe and the United States.

Despite injuries and early disappointments, Warwick broke through to the World Endurance Championship, winning his first world title in 2000, before claiming a second in 2002.

His achievements included victory at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race and racing alongside some of the biggest names in motorsport, including Valentino Rossi and Michael Schumacher.

“Once you win one, it’s never enough,” he said.

“You want to keep going, to see what more is possible.”

Despite the glamour that followed, Warwick said success never changed his outlook.

“No matter what I’ve done, I don’t feel I’m above anyone,” he said.

“I believe the best person wins, but you make sure you’ve done the work before you get there.”

In recent years, Warwick has shifted his focus to mentoring and leadership, working with athletes across multiple sports and quietly studying psychology and human behaviour.

He now dedicates much of his time to helping young people cut through distractions and focus on what truly matters.

“There’s signal and there’s noise,” he said.

“If you can discipline yourself to focus on the signal, that’s where growth happens.”

As an Australia Day ambassador, Warwick has spent more than two decades visiting communities and speaking with students, sharing not just his wins, but the emotional challenges that shaped his journey.

“It’s the hard parts that people relate to,” he said.

“That’s what really connects.”

Hilltops residents will have the opportunity to hear Warwick’s story firsthand as part of the Australia Day 2026 celebrations in Young, where he will speak about resilience, self-belief and the value of community.

For Warwick, the role is about giving back.

“Being Australian is about mateship, diversity and having the courage to chase big dreams,” he said.

“If my story helps even one person believe they can do something more, then it’s worth it.”