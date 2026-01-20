Harden Murrumburrah is gearing up for a full day of Australia Day festivities, with locals invited to come together for food, entertainment, awards, and family friendly activities across town.

The day will begin with The Australia Day breakfast in Newson Park from 8.30am, featuring a BBQ, fresh fruit, muesli cups, and a range of drinks.

We will also have delicious Lamingtons from Baking memories by Matilda to give to everyone.

Sarah Prosser Coffee will have her local barista coffee available for purchase.

The breakfast aims to create a relaxed, welcoming start to the celebrations, encouraging residents to gather and enjoy the morning together.

We thank all the businesses and people who come together to make the breakfast possible, Supabarn Harden, Ziems Quality Meats, Ginos Fruit Veg, Harden Line Dance, Lodge Ferdal United 193, Murrumburrah Rotary, Hilltops Council, Baking memories with Matilda, Sarah Prosser Coffee and those who I may have missed mentioning but am extremely grateful to for their support!

Be entertained with performances from The Boys from the Bush, Leigh, Greg and Oscar, who along with Jennie always put on a great show for everyone.

This year’s Australia Day Ambassador, Khushaal Vyas, will join the community for the official ceremony and present the Australia Day Awards.

Khushaal is a respected human rights lawyer, social commentator, and not-for-profit leader whose work champions fairness, inclusion and opportunity for young Australians.

Honours to be announced include Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Town Care Award, and Community Group of the Year, recognising individuals and organisations who have made outstanding contributions to our community.

Activities continue throughout the day, offering something for everyone.

The Harden Bowling Club will host bowls starting at 1pm.

The Book Nook will open from 10am to 1pm with all books priced at just $1.

The Harden Pool will offer free entry all day, providing a perfect way to cool off in the heat.

The Harden Country Club will host a free sausage sizzle from 12pm then and its inaugural Aussie Olympics, with games and fun for the whole family.

Australia Day in Harden Murrumburrah promises to be a vibrant celebration of community spirit, local talent, and shared pride, with events designed to bring people together and highlight the best of the region.

See you all at Newson Park on Monday!