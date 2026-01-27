The sporting awards highlighted the rising talent in the region, with the Sportsperson of the Year honors going to Mackenzie Platt and Eliza Taylor.

Mackenzie Platt, a Young Public School Student has had outstanding performance in cricket both locally while also being selected for representative teams including the Riverina team where she was an opening bowler.

Mackenzie was also selected for the 2025 NSW Primary School Girls Cricket team who she competed with at the 2025 National Championships, with the NSW team winning gold.

Eliza Taylor, a 2025 Hennessy graduate has had exceptional performance across multiple sports, excelling in swimming, athletics, rugby league and touch football.

Eliza's impressive efforts have landed her success across the Canberra Goulburn Archdiocesan, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges among other leagues and organisations.

She competed at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships where she was the top try scorer.

She has also represented Southern Country League and NSWs 7s, and continues to strive for success across multiple leagues.

Both were recognized for their outstanding commitment and the pride they bring to the town through their athletic endeavors.

In the business category, Jennings Mowers and Saws was named Business of the Year.

The award celebrates their long-standing presence in Young and their reputation for quality service and reliability, making them a cornerstone of the local commercial community.

Jennings Mowers and Saws was founded by Lyle and Dianne Jennings and the business has proudly served the community through droughts, storms, floods and more.

They are one of the rare businesses within the Hilltops that have three generations of a family working together at a business.

The youth of Young were represented by Joshua Cameron, who was named Junior Citizen of the Year.

Joshua was commended for his proactive leadership and his role as a positive role model for his peers, reflecting the bright future of the Hilltops region.

Josh praised the Young community and his positive experience growing up here, “Growing up in the country, you know you always have people around you who have your back.” he said.

Joshua has consistently demonstrated maturity, integrity and compassion, contributing his time to a range of community, sporting and volunteer initiatives. He has been recognised as a positive role model for young people, showing a genuine willingness to support others and give back to his community.

“It really means a lot to be recognised by a community that has supported me and my family.” he said.

Judges noted Joshua’s involvement in local clubs and charitable activities, as well as his ongoing efforts to encourage inclusion, teamwork and community spirit among younger members.

The ceremony reached its peak with the announcement of the 2026 Citizen of the Year, awarded to Ted Webber.

A truly deserving recipient, Ted was honored for his tireless volunteer work and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of Young. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the town, embodying the spirit of community service that Australia Day seeks to celebrate.

“Poetry and storytelling have always been about bringing people together.” he said.

He has played a key role in delivering poetry events at the National Cherry Festival for more than a decade, including adult and junior competitions, poetry breakfasts and performances. His work has also extended to community radio, schools and regional cultural events, promoting creativity, literacy and participation in the arts.

“Young has become a true home for me, and the friendships I’ve made through poetry mean a great deal.” he said.

Ted wrapped his speech up by asking Warrick a follow up question about a supermodel from Belgium who Warwick mentioned in an off hand comment, which was met with a few laughs from the community.

The 2026 celebrations concluded with a community barbecue hosted by the Rotary Club of Young, with musical performances by Julie O’Connor and the Young Town Band providing a festive backdrop.

The day was made possible through the generous support of the National Australia Day Council and the Hilltops Council, along with local partners Woolworths, The Young Witness, and 2LF/ROCCY FM.