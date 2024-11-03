Former local, Jason Grimson has picked up his second Carnival of Cups win with superstar Swayzee.

Trained by Grimson and driven by Cameron Hart the six-year-old gelding brought home the win in the Cherry City Cup last Friday night at the Young Paceway.

Race one was the 1720m Riverina Stockfeeds Pace with the Corey Parker trained The Mayne Mara driven by Taylah Osmond with Shes No Honey trained by Grant Jones and driven by Will Rixon coming in second and Lessismore trained by Michael Prest and driven by Scott Osmond coming in third.

The South West Tractors Pace over 1720m was the second race for the night. The favourite, the Kenneth Rue trained Posh Fella, driven by Jett Turnbull, crossed a neck ahead of Western Bill trained by Mark Hewitt and driven by Harrison Ross and the Grant Jones trained Lennox Bromac driven by Will Rixon.

Race three was the Young Services Club Pace over 2100m. Kenneth Rue picked up his second win for the night with Warrawee Cruzin driven by Jett Turnbull. Line Me Up Bro was two lengths behind for Nathan Turnbull with Jye Coney on the reins. My Ultimate Flynn trained by Jackson Painting and driven by Rodney Coelli crossed a head behind in third.

The Quayle Milling Pace over 1720m was the third race of the night with local trainer and driver Michael Day Junior beating out the $1.55 favourite with his filly Roll To The Top. Jackson Painting's favourite Beach Delight, driven by Rodney Coelli crossed half a length behind Roll To The Top while Muscle Town trained by Nicholas Hargraves and driven by Will Rixon crossing for third.

The Stacey Hardy trained Dorristopaythebill, driven by Will Rixon took out the Hilltops Equine Centre Pace in race five. Six Again trained by Ian Osmond and driven by Taylah Osmond came in second with the Nathan Turnbull trained Line Dance driven by Jett Turnbull rounding out the top three spots.

Dean Atkinson took out the sixth race of the evening, the SWSBank Pace over 2100m with the seven-year-old gelding Zambia, driven by Cameron Hart. The $4.60 favourite finished just over 9m ahead of Allstarzzz Frankie trained by Steve Turnbull and driven by Jye Coney with the John Downey trained Just Rollyourown driven by Will Rixon crossing for third.

The main race for the night, the Donges IGA Cherry City Cup over 2887m was race seven with Swayzee trained by Jason Grimson and driven by Cameron Hart taking out the win ahead of the Kevin Pizzuto trained Jordy driven by honorary local Joshua Gallagher, ahead of Serg Blanco for trainer Steven Duffy, driven by Taylah Osmond.

The final race for the night was the Download the TAB App Today Ladyship Pace over 1720m. Dean Atkinson picked up his second win of the night with Yering Soho with Cameron Hart at the reins, beating out the favourite, Tick A Loch, trained by Bruce Harpley and driven by Taylah Osmond and Island Bouhinia for Jackson Painting and driven by Jett Turnbull.

Racing will next return to the Young Paceway on Tuesday December 3.

This Friday local racing will be at Riverina Paceway at Wagga and a night race at Parkes.