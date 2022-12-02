With locals looking forward to the National Cherry Festival starting this week, the Young Witness takes a look back at Festivals of years gone by.
No matter how far back you go there is always one thing in common and that is that locals and visitors alike have been all smiles and enjoying themselves when attending the Cherry Festival.
Be sure to keep an eye out on the Young Witness website, in Friday's paper or jump onto the National Cherry Festival website to stay up to date with what events are being held where and when throughout the Cherry Festival this year.
