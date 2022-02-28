Local shearer is inducted into Hall of Fame

news, local-news,

A local shearer has been inducted into the Shearers Hall of Fame after decades on the job and still going strong. Gene Mills was nominated by Dianne Mills three times before his nomination was approved and the 67-year-old was inducted. Following in the footsteps of a number of other locals whose names also adorn the Hall of Fame in Hay, Gene still shears along side his son Josh and his grandson, Randal every day around Young. The father of three and grandfather of five was born in Crookwell in 1954 and now lives in Young. "He shears mainly in Central NSW and is noted as a fast clean shearer," Dianne said. "He has a top tally of 450 in lambs and has competed in over 300 amount open class competitions with great success." According to Dianne Gene's competition record includes being a five-time winner of the Canberra Shearer of the Year, the Australian Open twice and the Australian Strong Wool twice. "He also won the Longreach Diamond Shears 1992," Dianne said. "Gene was a member of the Australian Team to New Zealand in 1983 and 1984 and in 1990 competed at the National Stock Show in Denver, Colorado which he won." According to the Shearers Hall of Fame he is the only inductee currently still shearing and is always ready to lend a helping hand to the up and coming generation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/ec901c7d-cde8-412c-91ed-e40fea0f56c7.jpg/r0_119_1178_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg