Anzac Day in Young | Photos

April 25 2024 - 1:10pm
With over 100 people attending the Dawn Service this morning and a reported 600 meals cooked at the Young Services Club following the dawn service it was no surprise that there was a huge crowd for the Anzac Day march and commemoration in Young.

