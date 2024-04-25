Anzac Day in Young | Photos

With over 100 people attending the Dawn Service this morning and a reported 600 meals cooked at the Young Services Club following the dawn service it was no surprise that there was a huge crowd for the Anzac Day march and commemoration in Young.
Local schools, preschools, current and retired military, police, ambulance, Fire and Rescue, State Emergency Service and NSW Rural Fire Service were all lead by Veterans on their bikes.
Crowds lined Boorowa Street to applaud the veterans as well as those currently serving who marched ahead of the lawn of Anderson Park being filled for the commemoration service lead by Major Phillip Mitchell.
The guest speaker for the day was Commander Duncan Mitchell, second in charge in NSW of the Army Cadets and grandson of Aunty Enid Clarke, Makali Tonpi led the Welcome to Country.
Students from Hennessy Catholic College and Young High School shared prayers.
Liz Boland performed the last post and reveille at both the dawn service and the 11am service while the Cadets were up to their sixth out of eight services for the day for the morning service in Young.
Mayor Margaret Roles shared a number of postcards from World War I that resonated with the crowd as they were words from the Western Front as well as from home.
Eris Gleeson, Julie O'Connor and Peter O'Connor performed a number of hymns as well as a rousing rendition of God Save the King, the New Zealand National Anthem and the Australian National Anthem.
Following the Dawn Service there was a tour of the Young Cemetery and the Young Lawn Cemetery prior to the breakfast at the Young Services Club.
The rest of the day a number of local pubs and clubs will be holding special events in tribute to veterans including a number of two-up games across town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.