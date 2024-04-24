Anzac Day service times across the Hilltops

Bendick Murrell
9am Wreath Laying Ceremony at Bendick Murrell Memorial Hall.
Bimbi
2pm - Commemorative service at cenotaph. Wreath laying ceremony. Cadet catafalque party in attendance.
Boorowa
6am Dawn Service at War Memorial, Marsden Street.
10.15am Assemble outside Boorowa Post Office, Marsden Street.
10.30am March from Marsden Street to War Memorial.
11am Minute's silence.
Bribbaree
3.45pm Assemble at Bowling Club
4pm March to cenotaph (next to Bribbaree Fire Shed).
4.15pm Memorial service at cenotaph. Wreath laying ceremony. Cadet Catafalque party in attendance. Followed by refreshments, Bribbaree Bowling Club.
Crowther
10.15am Wreath laying ceremony at Crowther Memorial, Olympic Highway.
Galong
6am Dawn Service, Galong Memorial Hall, McMahon Street. Breakfast to follow.
Greenethorpe
7.30am Main Service at War Memorial Hall including dedication of local serviceman to Wall of Honour. Followed by refreshments.
Harden-Murrumburrah
6am Dawn Service at cenotaph, Newson Park, corner Station and Albury Streets, Harden.
10.30am Assemble in front of Mechanics Institute Hall, Neill Street, Harden.
10.40am March to the cenotaph.
11am Main Service. If inclement weather service to be held in Mechanics Institute Hall.
Jugiong
3pm Assemble for march adjacent to police station and march to Memorial Gates, Riverside Drive, where the memorial service will be conducted. 7th Light Horse Gundagai Troop in attendance.
Koorawatha
6am Form up for Dawn Service at War Memorial Park Memorial Gates.
10.45am Assemble at the top end (highway end) of Boorowa Street, march to Regional Rooms for memorial service.
Monteagle
2pm Wreath-laying ceremony at Monteagle Memorial Hall.
Murringo
8.30am Assemble on Murringo Gap Road adjacent to Murringo Public School. March to Murringo Memorial Hall for service in hall grounds.
Quandialla
10.30am Assemble at Blamey Park, Second Street.
10.45am March to Memorial Hall.
11am Commemorative service at Memorial Hall, Second Street, followed by refreshment and lunch at the Bland Hotel.
Stockinbingal
3pm Commemoration service at Memorial Site, King George V Park, Britannia Street.
Wallendbeen
8.30am Assemble at Wallendbeen Public School and walk to ceotaph.
9am Main service followed by morning tea at Wallendbeen Memorial Hall.
Wirrimah
8.15am Memorial Service at Wirrimah Memorial Park, Smiths Road.
Wombat
6am Dawn service followed by breakfast at the Wombat Hotel. Harden-Murrumburrah Light Horse in attendance as well as the Young Cadet Unit.
Young
5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Town Hall followed by visits to the old cemetery and then the lawn cemetery. Breakfast at the Young Services Club to follow.
10.40am Assemble and march from Town Hall.
11am Main service at Anderson Park.
