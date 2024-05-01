Hit and run accused appears in Young Local Court

The man accused of a hit and run involving a Grenfell cyclist in March has plead not guilty to his charge in Young Local Court.
On Wednesday May 1, represented by solicitor Fiona Sams, New Zealand citizen with Australian residency, Maurice Bopp, 39, who resides in Parkes appeared in person before Magistrate D McLennan and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
The matter has been adjourned to Young Local Court on July 3 and Ms Sams requested Bopp be excused from appearing on the next occasion.
Bopp will remain on conditional bail that was granted to him in Wagga Local Court on March 27, 2024.
As part of his bail conditions Bopp has been required to hand over his passport to authorities, not apply for a passport, not enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia, not commit any offences and comply with a residential curfew as well as report to Parkes Police Station, once daily between 6am and 8pm seven days a week.
Bopp was arrested on Tuesday, March 26 near Forbes in relation to the death of the cyclist near Grenfell on Monday March 25.
