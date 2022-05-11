Junior Rugby League Round 2 reports | Photos

UNDER 9s: Dale Prindable (Coach) The U9 Cherrypickers travelled to Harden to play 2 games of footy against Harden and Boorowa. In the 1st game against Boorowa the Cherrypickers came away with a 26-16 win. Try Scorers for the pickers were Tom McKnight x2, Gus Smith, Ollie Harden, Edward Shipp. Goals were converted by Henry Aiken, Tom McKnight, Jacob Hambliton. Player of the match goes to Gus Smith for his outstanding defence and strong carries with the ball. The game against Harden was a nailbiter with a 16 all draw. The Harden vs Young rivalry is definitely going to be strong with both teams playing their best rugby league in an entertaining game. At half-time the pickers lead 12-8 with a try to Gus Smith for his 2nd of the match. With 5 minutes to go Harden scored 2 quick tries to make it 16-12. In the final minute Tom came very close to score a try but Harden's defence was too good. The next play saw Nixon Gault crash over on full time to make the final score 16 all. Coach Dale was extremely happy on how the team stayed in the game and always kept in the game especially when Harden took the lead and knows how the team can improve for the next Young vs Harden game. Player of the match went to Haze Herma for his awesome job at dummy half, making great tackles and big runs with the ball.