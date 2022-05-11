Junior Rugby League Round 2 reports | Photos

UNDER 7s: Session 2 of the Tackle Ready program saw the players prepare to make a tackle. The players learnt how to keep themselves and the opponent safe while making the tackle. The players learnt new mascot moves, practiced their Sink Tuck and Roll, running into a tackle and learning the safe way of making a tackle.
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer): The team played really well tonight with Hattie Jasprizzer and Lewis Palmer both scoring 3 tries each, Kobe Ginn scoring 2 and Max Gardner and Mohammad Roumieh both scoring 1 each.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan): Our under 7's sharks took on the Broncos on Friday night. Charlie Dean scored 2 tries, with Ashton Callaghan, Jaxon Sheather and Isaac Hunt all crossing the line for a try each. Oliver Perkins's had a really great game, with lots of runs. The Sharks just missing out on the win with Broncos taking it, 6 tries to 5. Charlie Dean took home man of the match.
Advertisement
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable): On Friday night the Broncos played a great game against the Sharks. The team is starting to play great footy and work as a team. Try Scorers were Joey Morris 2, Edward 2, Finn Aiken, Nellie Madden and Jett Pritchard. Player of the match went to Spencer Hardman for his outstanding runs and making the most tags.
EELS (Megan Holt): The Eels took the field on what was our first taste of winter Friday night footy. The eels showed great improvement in their defence this week in a number of players displaying great tagging skills. Determined hard running by Nixon McInerney and Lettie Holmes. Tries by Alex Holt 3, Tyree Christian 3, Charlie Shipp. Man of the Match - Charlie Shipp (for some great one-handed tags)
UNDER 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright): No match report submitted.
STORM (Codie Freeman): The boys played really well and they are all starting to get it together. Try scorers were Jamaine with 1, Elliot with 2 and Henry with 4. Achievement award went to Elliot Palmer.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault): No match report submitted
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford): Jake Apps, Hamish Reynolds, Haze Hamara and Eddy Shipp all scored one try each with Sea Eagles taking out the game over the Rabbitohs.
UNDER 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods): A much-improved performance from the Dragons after one week. The boys word hard against a very strong Roosters Team. Tries were scored by William Woods and Braxton Cross.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown): Great game of football against the Dragons, for the second week in the boys gelled really well together as a team. Double try scorers were Jimmy Smith and Hunter Brown. Zander Ashton and Jack Hunt also crossed the line displaying great attacking skills. Man of the match went to Deon Archer and a great display of sportsmanship from Isaac Meharg who volunteered to play for the Dragons who were short on players. A great start to the season for the Roosters.
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery): No match report submitted.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland): The Bulldogs played against the tigers this week. The Friday nights are starting to get cooler at the 6.40pm game. The boys have put into action tonight, what they have been learning at training and it showed with coming away with a win 8 tries to 3 tries. The boys playing as a team, great passes of the ball and great defence. In the first half FR was Cody Morris with Jesse Gault as DH. Tries for the first half were Cody Morris 2 tries, Braith Anderson 2 tries, and Marcus Sutherland 1 try. In the second half FR was Leo Holt with Marcus Sutherland as DH. Tries for 2nd half Cody Morris 2 tries and Oliver Orr 1 try. The boys should be proud of their efforts tonight and we look forward to learning more skills next week at training and the game Friday night! Man of the match was awarded to Cody Morris.
LT Under 10s:
Bulldogs 16 v Tigers 8 - Chloe Buck 3 tries!!! Bella Robinson, Kaylee Meers and Maisie Levett 1 try each. Picker chicks were Eliza Hunt, Piper Cullen and Addison Brown.
Rabbitohs 4 v Panthers 32 - Zoe Caldwell and Indi Brown 3 tries each!!! Myami Robertson, Sophie Anderson and Olivia Hardy 1 try each.
LT Under 12s:
Tigers 12 v Bulldogs 8 - Malaya Anesbury and Molly Brien 2 tries each!! Sofia Minehan 1 try!
Advertisement
Panthers 4 v Rabbitohs 20 - Klara Booth and Millie McRae 2 tries each!! Chloe and Riley Coddington 1 try each. Picker chicks = Millie McRae, Klara Booth and Riley Coddington.
LT Under 14s:
Bulldogs 8 v Tigers 20 - Sienna Dwyer 2 tries!! Malaya Anesbury, Emily Buck, Grace Orr, Mia Glasset and Lucy Eastwood 1 try each. Picker chick = Lucy Eastwood, Cameron Woods and Eddie Stanger.
Panthers 12 v Rabbitohs 4 - Picker Chicks = Evie Stinson.
UNDER 6s: Dale Prindable (Coach) On Saturday the U6 Cherrypickers played two big games against Harden and Boorowa. The pickers played Harden in a high scoring game. The Pickers came away with a 56-44 win. With Lewis Palmer scoring 7 tries, Isaac Hunt 4 tries, Levi Walsh with 2 tries and Casey Martin with 1 try. The game against Boorowa was another high scoring game with some great tags by the Cherrypickers. With only 4 players the pickers needed to get some help from the Boorowa players. The Cherrypickers came away with a 48-24 win. Tries were scored by Lewis Palmer 3, Levi Walsh 2, Isaac Hunt 2 and 5 tries scored by the Boorowa players.
UNDER 7s: Ben Callaghan (Coach) Game 1 against Harden saw the team go down 15 to 10. Tyree Christian had a huge game scoring 6 tries, Rhaegar Bloor scoring 2 (including the try of the day!) and 1 to Charlie Dean and Ashton Callaghan. Finn Aiken had a fantastic game, with lots of great runs. Tyree took home man of the match. Second game against Boorowa saw the little pickers showing great spirit with 2 tries to Tyree Christian, and 1 to Charlie Shipp and Ashton Callaghan. Zeke took home man of the match for a top effort all day.
Advertisement
UNDER 8s: Scott Duncan (Coach) We headed over to Harden on Saturday. The under 8s played well and started to really utilise some of the skills learnt at training. Issa Ghoneim, Cruz Mills, Elliott Palmer and Lenny Thornhill all scored a try each, while Riley walker managed to put 8 points on the board. The young team dominated the game defeating Tumut 24-16 at full time. The second game saw the under 8s a little tired, but keen to run the ball and score more tries. Issa Ghoneim scored a terrific try. Cruz Mills, Johno Eastwood and Harrison Jones all crossed the line twice. Charlie Davis was a standout crossing the line 3 times! Although worn out after nearly 70 minutes on the paddock, the team managed to hold back a win from Harden/Boorowa and the score ended up 40 - 40.
UNDER 9s: Dale Prindable (Coach) The U9 Cherrypickers travelled to Harden to play 2 games of footy against Harden and Boorowa. In the 1st game against Boorowa the Cherrypickers came away with a 26-16 win. Try Scorers for the pickers were Tom McKnight x2, Gus Smith, Ollie Harden, Edward Shipp. Goals were converted by Henry Aiken, Tom McKnight, Jacob Hambliton. Player of the match goes to Gus Smith for his outstanding defence and strong carries with the ball. The game against Harden was a nailbiter with a 16 all draw. The Harden vs Young rivalry is definitely going to be strong with both teams playing their best rugby league in an entertaining game. At half-time the pickers lead 12-8 with a try to Gus Smith for his 2nd of the match. With 5 minutes to go Harden scored 2 quick tries to make it 16-12. In the final minute Tom came very close to score a try but Harden's defence was too good. The next play saw Nixon Gault crash over on full time to make the final score 16 all. Coach Dale was extremely happy on how the team stayed in the game and always kept in the game especially when Harden took the lead and knows how the team can improve for the next Young vs Harden game. Player of the match went to Haze Herma for his awesome job at dummy half, making great tackles and big runs with the ball.
UNDER 10s: Scott Duncan (Coach) The Under 10s had a terrific Game on Saturday against Harden/Boorowa. Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault and Braxdyn Cross all crossing the line twice, with Jai Jasprizza and Archie Taylor scoring one try each. Conversions were made by Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault and Braxdyn Cross. All round good tackling and defence saw the Young team come away winners 38-6
UNDER 11s: Greg Anderson (Coach) The boys were keen to put their training into action and once again went out hard and fast. They again came home with what was an impressive win 36-6 over the combined Harden/Boorowa team. Tries were scored by Cody x2, Zander, Ollie, Eli and William with conversions being made by Cody, Zander, William, Jack, Jimmy and Max
UNDER 12s: Michael Sutherland (Coach) The boys played today at Harden against Harden/Boorowa. They started off a little out of sorts due some players not attending the game this week and having no reserves, but they soon worked it out and started playing better in the 2nd half. In the 1st half FR was Cayden Cross with Will Butcher as DH. Tries for 1st half were Will Butcher and Cayden Cross with both conversions being successful by Cayden Cross and James Kelly Score at half time was 12-6 pickers way. In the second 2nd half FR was Rhylee Dixon with Hudson Bedford as DH. Tries in 2nd half Amer Roumieh scored a try and successful conversion by Jack Willis. 2nd try scored by Amer Roumieh and successful conversion by Rhylee Dixon. Cayden Cross scored a try with an unsuccessful conversion by Cole Bloor. The final score being 28-20 with the U12s getting another win this week. Well done to the boys on their efforts today. We look forward to seeing everyone at training this week. Man of the match was awarded to Amer Roumieh.
Advertisement
UNDER 13s: Phil Coddington (Coach) The Under 13s continued their great start to the season with a 56-12 win over Harden/Boorowa. The boys set the tone early with great defence giving the bush hawks no easy meters which let our attack shine.it was great to see all players putting in together in a great team effort.
UNDER 14s: Ben Mott (Coach) Saturday's round 2 game was a tough away trip to Harden for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a tough, tight affair as local derbies should be and the boys were very brave to get a great win in some tough circumstances. In the end the Under 14s Cherrypickers earned themselves a hard fought 28-16 victory on Harden's McLean Oval. Try scorers were Dane Mott and Jarryd Foster with 2 each and one try to Cooper Dabin and 4 conversions to Dane Mott
UNDER 15s: Peter Butcher (Coach) The U15s Cherrypickers made the road trip to Wagga Wagga to take on the Wagga Brothers at Parramore Park. For the second week straight, the pickers were slow out of the blocks with the determined Wagga Brothers side, keen to upset the pickers, crossing the line first. A number of penalties made it difficult for the pickers to get any field position however they eventually gathered some momentum and crossed for a try. Scores remained close in the first half before the boys clicked into gear and ran in for a number of tries in the second half running away with the game 40-10. Tries went to Elijah Reilly, Edward Maloney, Cooper Smith, Jesse Jewitt and Caleb Schiller. Memphis Henderson was named man of the match for taking the team forward with a number of strong runs. Next week the boys travel to Junee to take on the Junee Diesels.
8sLT: Roslynn Clark (Coach) The girls had two great games where they all played exceptionally well. They had lots of tries and they all had a great time.
10sLT: Hugh Gibson (Coach) Fabulous games by the girls. They are really starting to work together as a team and came away with their first win for the season. Try scorers were Indianna Brown x3, Chloe Buck x2 and Scarlett Woods and Piper Cullen each scoring one each.
12sLT: Hayley Coddington (Coach) The U12s tag side played 2 much improved games against, Harden and Boorowa. The first game against Boorowa saw the girls move up as one and pressure the Boorowa girls into mistakes which our picker girls capitalised on scoring 6 try's by the time the full time whistle went, winning 26-0. The girls continued there winning ways in the second game against Harden winning 18-4 with all girls contributing with great runs and awesome tags this week.
Advertisement
14sLT: Alf Bedford (Coach) The 14s girls played with a lot more energy this week against a very good Harden/ Boorowa side. They were unfortunate not to come away with a win but improved on the week's prior performance. Special mention to Mia Davidson as she scored two tries and saved plenty her performance was amazing to watch. Look forward to putting in a good performance this week ahead for the girls
16sLT: Tim Davidson (Coach) Data from Play Rugby League: Harden/Boorowa 28 defeated Young Cherrypickers 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.