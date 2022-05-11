Nurses celebrated for International Nurses Day at TAFE NSW

A Riverina TAFE campus has celebrated its local nurses in honour of International Nurses Day.
According to TAFE the critical need for more nurses across the Riverina has resulted in the Cootamundra campus training new industry professionals while acknowledging the dedication of its teachers and students this International Nurses Day 2022.
This year's theme is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead", focused on protecting, supporting, and investing in nursing to strengthen health systems around the world.
Health Workforce Australia estimates Australia will need an additional 100,000 nurses by 2025 to meet demand, and TAFE NSW Diploma of Nursing students are helping to meet this need as Enrolled Nurses.
TAFE NSW Health, Wellbeing and Community Services Head of Skills Team Anne Barrow said students can undertake the TAFE NSW pathway into nursing in just 18 months, with eligible students studying fee-free under JobTrainer.
"On International Nurses Day, we celebrate our students' dedication and their vital work in nursing, aged care, rehabilitation, and mental health nursing," Ms Barrow said.
"Nursing and healthcare are critical industries which need a strong workforce and a pipeline of future professionals.
"Hands-on training and work placements mean TAFE NSW graduates enjoy long and successful nursing careers, are trained by industry-qualified teachers in state-of-the art facilities, gaining practical skills to fill this urgent need."
TAFE NSW Cootamundra student and Young resident Blessa Tolentino, 20, is nine months into her Diploma of Nursing and said the course had strengthened her resolve to forge a career as an enrolled nurse.
"TAFE NSW has been amazing and has offered me a real career pathway," Ms Tolentino said.
"Through my work placements during the course, I've been able to learn the practical skills of the job to go with the theory and I want to be a nurse in an operating theatre when I graduate.
"Nurses are so important and I think COVID has made people realise that even more."
