Rain once again disrupts Young bowls

Unfortunately the rain during the week and again on Saturday night and Sunday morning prevented any organised play during the past week.
There was a social game of pairs played on Saturday afternoon but even that got disrupted by rain.
The last round of the Inter-Club Bowls competition was due to be played on Sunday but was cancelled due to the rain and wet greens.
A decision has been made not to re-schedule these games.
The current weather forecast is for better conditions this week.
After extensive renovations to the clubhouse the work is almost complete and the current schedule is for the bar facilities to be available on Friday, May 20 from 4.30 pm and over the weekend.
Hopefully this will encourage more participation over the weekend.
The plan is for the bistro to be open on Friday, May 27.
Some important information on the bowls front.
On Friday, June 3 the club will be conducting an Open Three Bowl Pairs tournament.
Information sheets are available at the club and we hope that our local players will give this event plenty of support.
The Zone 8 Executive has decided that there will be a Men's Single Gender Pennants competition to be played over July, August and September.
Players will be advised of the details once the Men's Bowls Committee has considered the options available.
The club has applied to conduct two rounds of the BPL Cup during July.
The dates for these events are Sunday, July 10 and Saturday, July 30.
The club has conducted BPL Cup rounds for several years and information concerning these two events will be on display at the club once the material arrives from Bowls Australia.
