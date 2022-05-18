The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Where to vote in Young

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 18 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young residents will be heading to the polls this Saturday, May 21 for the 2022 Federal Election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.