Court says 'serious threats' made against neighbour

A 45-year-old Cootamundra man charged with six offences after an incident in the town at 1.15am on Wedndesday morning was refused bail when he appeared via audio visual link in Cowra Local Court later that day.
Phillip Mitchell was one of two men charged after two police officers were allegedly assaulted in the incident.
Mitchell will next appear in court on June 6.
The other man, a 51-year-old also from Cootamnundra, was granted conditional bail to appear in Cootamundra Local Court on the same day.
Refusing bail, magistrate Jillian Kiely said Mitchell had been armed with a knife and approached police.
"Whilst intoxicated he made serious threats towards his neighbour," Ms Kiely said.
"Police were called and attended in full uniform, shone their light towards him and the defendant got up from his seat, flew out the front door brandishing a boning knife adopting an aggressive stance.
"Police told him to drop his knife and they drew their firearms, he held the knife behind his back for some time yelling at police who continued to call him to drop the knife."
Ms Kiely said Mitchell complied but continued to argue with police before being handcuffed and arrested.
"(This was) a very serious and violent offence and caused police to have such fear that they drew their firearms which is not a very common occurrence," Ms Kiely said.
"In my view, having regard to all the factors there are no conditions that can be put in place that would mitigate the risk of him committing further offences, particularly given the very unpredictable conduct of the accused.
"Bail should be refused," Ms Kiely said.
Mitchell's solicitor had asked the court to grant bail with conditions including reporting daily and not entering his neighbour's property.
Both men were taken to Cootamundra Police Station where Mitchell was charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence; assault officer in execution of duty; use offensive language in/near public place/school; possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, and; stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal) (two counts).
The older man was charged with assault officer in execution of duty, and use offensive language in/near public place/school.
