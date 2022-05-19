Local fire brigades receive a big boost from local supermarket

Donges IGA have handed out its annual donations to local NSW Rural Fire Service Brigades to help boost their coffers over the next 12 months.
Every year Robert Donges and Wendy Silk hand out cheques to the local brigades to show their support and to thank them for all of their hard work throughout the year.
This year each of the brigades received $120 each plus $1000 was donated to the Cadets from Young who are preparing to take on the championships.
"A big thank you to Donges IGA in Young for their continued support to the Rural Fire Service Brigades in the Young area," South West Slopes Zone District Manager Andrew Dillon said.
"Robert Donges and Wendy Silk were on hand to present the $120 cheques to each brigade.
"Donges IGA also donated $1000 to the NSW RFS Young Cadets who will use the funds to assist with preparing for upcoming events and championships."
There were a total of 17 brigades who were presented and represented at the presentation on Tuesday afternoon.
The following brigades received a $120 donation:
Mr Dillon as well as the local brigades all thanked Robert and Wendy for their continued support for the local RFS.
"All brigades were very appreciative of the donation which has become an annual event," Mr Dillon said.
