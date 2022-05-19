Tori's Royally good time at Sydney Royal

At Sydney Tori and Ari competed in a number of events with the pairing bringing home a win in the Novice Show Hunter Pony over 13hh and not exceeding 13.2hh, second in the Open Show Hunter Pony over 13hh and not exceeding 13.2hh and fifth in the Australian Riding Pony Mare or Gelding over 12.2hh and not exceeding 13.2hh.