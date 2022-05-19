Tori's Royally good time at Sydney Royal

Local equestrian Tori Wall followed on her local success with her new horse by picking up some big classes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show last month.
It was only last year that Tori purchased her pony Bamborough Ari from Queensland after the tragic passing of her horse Daisy Patch Devine (Tilly) and already the success the pairing have had has been nothing short of amazing.
"I got Ari in early May last year," Tori said.
"We purchased him sight unseen and since then we've gone really well together."
Tori and Ari easily qualified for Sydney with the pint-sized five-year-old gelding.
"We did a few shows at the end of last year and then had our first Canberra, which he went pretty well there too and now our first Sydney," Tori said.
Tori has not only fallen in love with Ari but has been working very hard with him to make him the amazing pony that he is.
So far since the beginning of the year the pair have been returning from every show with at least one broad ribbon for champion or reserve champion or at least a qualification for Canberra or Sydney next year.
"He's cheeky but he has a very laid back temperament and just tries his hardest for me," Tori said.
The partnership have come a long way since their first show last year at Cootamundra Winter Show where Tori and Ari came home with Champion Show Hunter Pony.
"He went down to Wallinga Park to Show Horse Council and he got top 10 in the Large Show Hunter Pony, so that was our first Grand National qualifier together," Tori said.
At Sydney Tori and Ari competed in a number of events with the pairing bringing home a win in the Novice Show Hunter Pony over 13hh and not exceeding 13.2hh, second in the Open Show Hunter Pony over 13hh and not exceeding 13.2hh and fifth in the Australian Riding Pony Mare or Gelding over 12.2hh and not exceeding 13.2hh.
The young pony took everything at Sydney Royal in his stride not put off in the least by the atmosphere and just putting his head down and doing what he loves to do.
"He handled the atmosphere really well," Tori said.
"Even the Grand Parade he was on a loose rein."
Though he is only small the very cute and handsome Bamborough Ari has a huge future ahead of him, especially with Tori in the saddle.
"I want to thank Mum as well as Tracie (Wells) and Tahlia (Wells) and Sue Walker for all of their help and for encouraging us to buy Ari," Tori said.
Tori has been working with local equestrian legend Sue Walker for many years and with the dedicated support and love from her mother, Leanne, has become an amazing rider in her own right.
Though it wasn't Tori's first Sydney, nor even her second, the success that she and Ari had in the ring will no doubt make the 2022 Sydney Royal one that she will remember forever.
Tori and Ari competed at the Orange Ag Show last weekend with the pair coming home with another Champion Show Hunter Pony and Tori also picking up Reserve Champion Adult Rider on Tracie and Tahlia Wells' horse Costar.
Looking forward the pair will compete at the Cootamundra Winter Show at the start of next month before competing at some of the local Ag Shows coming up in the spring and then heading to Dubbo in December for the Show Horse Council Country Show Horse Championships.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
