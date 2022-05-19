National Palliative Care week starts on Sunday across the country with Murrumbidgee Local Health District hosting a number of events to commemorate.
National Palliative Care Week runs from Sunday May 22 to Saturday May 28.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District is proud to support National Palliative Care Week (NPCW) by hosting a series of memorial services and information booths across the region," MLHD Palliative Care Stream Manager Tara O'Sullivan said.
Palliative Care 'It's your right', is this years' theme and seeks to raise awareness about the rights of all Australians to access high-quality palliative care when and where they need it.
"MLHD Palliative Care services are instrumental in balancing a variety of aspects of care and incorporates the psychological, social, and spiritual needs of patients, and their families," Tara said.
"Palliative Care staff are also there to support the loved ones of people near the end of their life and help them through their grief and bereavement."
According to Tara MLHD are dedicated to serving those who require palliative care with nurses and palliative care workers there to help all of those going through what is a very difficult time.
"We acknowledge that palliative care is a universal human right, and hope to broaden the community's perceptions, understanding and appreciation of palliative care, demonstrating its role in supporting the physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs of people living with a life-limiting illness, their families and their care team," Tara said.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District Palliative care workers and services have a deep understanding of the difficult situations people near the end of their life or with a life-limiting illness often face.
"Our services are offered to people with a serious and life-limiting illness and their families."
MLHD use a collaborative approach to assist in managing symptoms, improve quality of life and ensure the preferences, values, beliefs and dignity are respected.
"We help them to live as well as possible, for as long as possible," Tara said.
MLHD Palliative Care services can assist with:
"MLHD is honoured to have been given the opportunity to record a series of patient and carer stories that have been adapted to air on local television stations for Palliative Care Week," Tara said.
"Our staff, clients, carers and families felt it so important to share their stories and the message around what Palliative Care means to them, and we take this opportunity to thank the people who contributed to such an important project."
Stories can be accessed on the MLHD website at www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/palliative-care.
To celebrate this National Palliative Care Week, Palliative Care Services will host a series of staff education sessions and information booths across the district.
The events will include education sessions and information tables and displays across the district.
Memorial services for bereaved loved ones will also be held at:
To arrange a referral to palliative care specialist services contact Community Care Intake Service (CCIS) Phone: 1800 654 324 or email: MLHD-CCIS@health.nsw.gov.au
More information on MLHD palliative care services found at https://www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/palliative-care.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
