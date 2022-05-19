MLHD celebrates its volunteers

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is celebrating National Volunteers Week by acknowledging the many volunteers who contribute to their services.
Among all of those who give so freely of their time are 86 Gentle Exercise, Tai Chi and Aqua Exercise leaders, who offer safe, low cost, physical activity options for older people.
Advertisement
The theme for National Volunteers Week 2022 is Better Together, perfectly describing the impact these volunteer leaders have on their communities.
"Across 40 communities more than 1000 people join in at least 100 aqua exercise, tai chi and gentle exercise sessions each week," Falls Prevention Coordinator for MLHD, Natalie McDermott said.
According to Natlie the leaders volunteer thousands of hours each year.
"The volunteers do a fantastic job of bringing people together and encouraging older adults to stay active," Natalie said.
"They are a real asset to the communities across Murrumbidgee Local Health District."
MLHD said the volunteers not only contribute to the health and wellbeing of their communities but also receive personal satisfaction from their role.
Volunteer leader Margy Flint runs Tai Chi classes in Temora and said she loves being able to encourage people to try something new.
"We have participants in their 80s and 90s doing Tai Chi," Margy said.
"I love seeing them enjoying themselves."
In Mulwala, volunteer Liz Seeliger leads the popular Gentle Exercise classes.
"I love leading this program as I can see the health benefits to everyone, including me," Liz said.
According to MLHD one in three people aged 65 and over have at least one fall per year, which often leads to ongoing illness.
"Fall-related injury is a major cause of poor health," Natalie said.
"Having a fall can also result in developing a fear of falling, decreased social and physical activity and increased anxiety and depression.
"This in turn may result in loss of independence."
Natalie believes the volunteers are an important part of helping locals with strategising on the health and wellbeing of locals.
"The volunteers are an essential part of the local strategies to improve wellbeing and reduce hospitalisations from physical inactivity and injuries from falls," she said.
Advertisement
"We thank them for all they do."
For information about classes in the local area and information about physical activity please visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.